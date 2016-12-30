Caldwell: The Wild, Wild West

In 2016, Californians will legally buy 1.3 million guns. No idea how many illegal guns sales there are? Thanks to AB 109, 50,000 criminals were let out of jail early and Prop. 47 made sure petty criminals never see the inside of a jail. Steal property worth under $950 and you get a ticket—big deal. My good friend Andy Caldwell calls this the “Wild, Wild, West”.
“So Gov. Brown, with great sleight of hand, dumped thousands of prisoners out of state prison remanding them to county jails. Since most county jails were already overcrowded themselves, the domino effect resulted in the phenomenon of catch-and-release on our streets. In other words, cops would book and immediately release criminals on a routine basis because our county jails no longer had the capacity to retain criminals awaiting trial nor many who were convicted.
Few can feel safe on our streets. San Jose admits they need 300 more cops-and can’t hire them. We protect criminals from foreign countries, those that murdered Kate Steinle and Marilyn Pharis were illegal aliens—protected by government—government refused to protect Pharis or Steinle. Yup, had not thought about this way, but California is the wild west.
