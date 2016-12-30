Caldwell: The Wild, Wild West

By Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News-Press, 12/29/16 I often write about the self-inflicted blows to our economy by our government, but what about the inflicted blows to public safety and welfare delivered by the electorate? Following the Legislature’s lead in approving AB109, voters subsequently approved Propositions 47 and 57, inflicting the most dangerous and dastardly atrocities on law and order imaginable. AB109, if you recall, was Gov. Jerry Brown’s attempt to deal with three huge problems all having to do with prison overcrowding. First, our state was being threatened by the federal government for not having adequate medical treatment facilities for inmates. We were expected to spend billions on prison hospitals. Second, we had severe overcrowding in the prisons meaning we needed to spend even more money building greater capacity. Third, due to extremely generous pay and benefits to state prison guards, a problem in and of itself, options one and two were not considered feasible. So Gov. Brown, with great sleight of hand, dumped thousands of prisoners out of state prison remanding them to county jails. Since most county jails were already overcrowded themselves, the domino effect resulted in the phenomenon of catch-and-release on our streets. In other words, cops would book and immediately release criminals on a routine basis because our county jails no longer had the capacity to retain criminals awaiting trial nor many who were convicted. Then came Propositions 47 and 57. The first downgraded a long list of felonies, mostly having to do with various forms of theft to misdemeanor status, while the latter granted early parole and release to a number of felons with the claim that their crimes were nonviolent in nature. These so-called nonviolent crimes include rape by intoxication, human trafficking involving sex with minors, drive-by shootings, assault with a deadly weapon, hostage-taking, domestic violence, failing to register as a sex offender, and the list goes on and on. Why did these ballot propositions pass? Well, Attorney General Kamala Harris (our new U.S. senator) helped fool the voters by giving the measures deceptive titles and descriptions. Moreover, too many California voters are simply stuck on stupid. Our situation is now dire. For many crimes, we no longer catch and release, we simply issue tickets. Only felons are seeing the inside of a jail or prison; what is worse, thousands of criminals are not even bothering to show up for court proceedings because they no longer fear incarceration as a consequence for their crimes. Some police departments are no longer investigating certain crimes because they know full well no prosecution or penalty will ensue. They have better things to do than write tickets and witness yet another failure to appear in court. Moreover, our state Legislature has surely and deliberately taken away the rights of the citizenry to protect their lives and property by way of a dozen or so gun and ammunition control laws, leaving us at the mercy of the thousands of “nonviolent” felons now roaming free in our communities. Herein lies the legacy of Jerry Brown. Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of The Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.