Caldwell: What does Brown do for you?

By Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News-Press, 12/28/16 A new term has been created to describe the age we are living in as a post-truth/post-factual society indicating the trend in our society for people to think with their emotions while completely ignoring facts. The only thing that matters is the narrative, no matter how false, if it is repeated often enough. Therefore, I try to address issues in terms of presuppositions and worldview to reveal what a person is really thinking and impact what they believe and value as it determines their position on controversial issues. Accordingly, let’s explore Santa Barbara’s dire water situation now that the City Council has banned outdoor watering. There is the one worldview, dating back to Thomas Malthus, that mankind’s incessant demands on natural resources will eventually exceed nature’s capacity to furnish the same. Malthusians believe population must ultimately be controlled to avert tragedy. Here locally, we see an extension and application of these arguments posited in terms of anti-growth rhetoric that manifests itself in opposition to importing water from other areas and the specious claim that we should be content to conserve as much water as possible, including our willingness to forego daily showers, let our landscape die, and avoid flushing toilets. In some California communities, the water shortage is so dire that people go to the town center to receive water brought in by truck for daily necessities. Could these third world conditions become our experience? You betcha. An alternative worldview indicates the resources of the earth are more than abundant to supply our needs. The only thing we need to do is employ technology to solve our problems. Hence, building dams, reservoirs, pipelines, desalination and reclaimed water projects would provide more water than we need. The fact that most all Southern California lives on borrowed water has been the case for 100 years. Yet, despite tremendous population growth over the past 40 years, Jerry Brown has seen to it that no new capacity has been created to serve our increasing needs. Why is that? It is because people in power, including politicians, bureaucrats and activists, value the goal of conservation more than they do solving real-world problems by increasing supply. These Malthusiasts believe that increasing supply will eventually increase demand and the cycle will simply start all over again. President Obama signed a bill providing money for California communities to enhance their water supplies. I expect President-elect Donald Trump to do even more. Right now, our government officials should be putting together plans to build bigger desal and reclaimed water facilities. They should also come up with a plan to dredge reservoirs to restore full storage capacity. And we should bring back the plan to build the Lompoc Narrows Dam project that would increase our overall regional storage and recharge capacity. With timely plans in hand, we stand a better chance of securing federal funds. Instead, expect our leaders to accomplish little except to demand more conservation, charge more for less water, and watch our town go brown and bust. Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of The Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.