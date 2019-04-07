Calif. college UCSC) offers class on Trump’s ‘potential impeachment’

By

Many times in the California Political News and Views I state that college campuses are indoctrination centers. This article is more evidence of it. The UC Santa Cruz campus, better known for the quality of its drugs and Marxist politics than education is proving part of that again. “The University of California-Santa Cruz is currently offering a course on President Donald Trump’s “potential impeachment” with a focus on climate change in regard to “the Native Uprising against the Dakota Access Pipeline” and Trump’s “‘neglect of duty'” with regard to the issue. “Trajectories of Justice: Standing Rock, Climate Change, and Trump’s Potential Impeachment” (COWL 126) will teach “students to become expert[s] on the potential impeachment of Donald Trump in the context of progressive American history, emphasizing his ‘Neglect of Duty’ regarding global climate change.” No course in the crimes of Hillary Clinton—or the rapes by Bill Clinton. Nope just your typical abuse of students and taxpayers by using the campus as an adjunct to the Socialist Democrat Party.

Calif. college offers class on Trump’s ‘potential impeachment’

Grace Gottschling , Campus Reform, 4/4/19

UCSC is offering a course on the “potential impeachment” of President Trump this spring semester.

The course will examine the “potential impeachment of Donald Trump in the context of progressive American history” and “global climate change.”

The University of California-Santa Cruz is currently offering a course on President Donald Trump’s “potential impeachment” with a focus on climate change in regard to “the Native Uprising against the Dakota Access Pipeline” and Trump’s “‘neglect of duty'” with regard to the issue.

“Trajectories of Justice: Standing Rock, Climate Change, and Trump’s Potential Impeachment” (COWL 126) will teach “students to become expert[s] on the potential impeachment of Donald Trump in the context of progressive American history, emphasizing his ‘Neglect of Duty’ regarding global climate change.”

Daniel Sheehan is listed as the course instructor and, according to his personal website , graduated from Harvard Law School and Harvard Divinity School. Sheehan lists “public interest investigations,” “civil discovery,” and “public interest cases” as areas of legal expertise.

The course is being taught “in a progressive historical perspective” and lists several assigned readings detailing the process of impeachment, the Mueller report, climate change, and the efforts of Indigenous peoples’ against pipelines and other environmental impacts, according to Sheehan’s personal website.

It should be noted that Alan Dershowitz’s book , The Case Against the Democratic House Impeaching Trump, is required reading, as well as a lecture on “non-impeachment precedents.” The undergraduate course is hosted by Cowell College, a residential college of UCSC that houses the Philosophy department and the Language program.

Campus Reform reached out to both Sheehan and UCSC for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.