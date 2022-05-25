By

Shortly, the State is going to limit watering of the landscape around businesses. “Brown lawns are on the horizon as California head into summer. Late Tuesday afternoon, the California Water Resources Control Board voted to ban watering grass on commercial properties. The new regulation would not affect places like sports fields or other recreational areas.” While cutting back your use of water, they continue to ignore the building of new water storage facilities—already financed by voter approved bonds. They are still going forward with demolishing FOUR dams, without replacement of the water and energy lost. They continue to allow water to flow into the ocean from both northern and southern California. They are punishing the people of California while refusing to do their job. Yes, we have a drought, but the lack of water is due to a surplus of corrupt and incompetent government.

Calif. officials ban watering “useless” grass over drought worries

THE SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY SUN, 5/24/22

Brown lawns are on the horizon as California head into summer.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the California Water Resources Control Board voted to ban watering grass on commercial properties. The new regulation would not affect places like sports fields or other recreational areas.

California saw its driest January through March on record.

After Californians failed to voluntarily reduce water use by 15 percent, the state could see the return of similar water restrictions from 2015.

Now, that the board passed a water ban on commercial turf what does it mean?

Essentially, the mandate targets turf not owned by a homeowner or one frequently used for recreation and community events.

If someone violates the water ban on commercial turf, the person could face a fine.

Water suppliers, the state or local government could enforce this restriction.

