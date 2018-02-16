By

At least these kids will be ready for the beach and drug society of California—education? Not a priority. Silly time in government education.

Calif. School Features Classroom by IKEA: Bean Bag Chairs, Rocking Chairs, Padded Blankets…

By Craig Bannister, cnsnews.com, 2/15/18

A Newport Beach, California elementary school teacher has replaced the desks and chairs in her classroom with more comfortable furniture by IKEA.

The teacher wants her classroom to emulate a “Google office,” the San Diego Union-Tribune reports:

“Anderson Elementary School teacher Alexandria Gladstone-Lamas wants her classroom to be more like a Google office.”

“Gone are traditional desks and chairs — they were moved to a separate room at the Newport Beach school. In their place is IKEA furniture such as high and low tables. Two couches are placed on opposite ends of the room. Bean bags, rocking chairs, squishy yacht buoys and padded blankets are scattered on the carpet near the front.”

“I didn’t care about their body language so long as they could get their work done,” Gladstone-Lamas says.

The Union-Tribune did not report whether or not the children had to assemble any of the IKEA furniture.