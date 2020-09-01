Calif. Senate Dems close out session limiting debate, muting Republicans

How irrelevant are the Republicans in Sacramento? On the last night of session, the Democrats turned their microphones off—limited debate—and previously BANNED Senate GOP’ers from the Capitol. Is there a difference Sacramento Democrats and the Politburo? This is how dictatorships evolve—not allowing the opposition to be heard.

“Working through the final tranche of legislation – including a legislative deal with Gov. Gavin Newsom to avoid a lapsing of the state’s eviction moratorium amid the coronavirus pandemic – California Senate leadership, with State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D–Santa Barbara) gaveling in her final session, introduced a rule to set time limits on debate.

The move ultimately iced out Republicans, who were barred from attending the session in-person following the positive coronavirus test of Sen. Brian Jones (R–Santee).

Democrats in the Senate came in touch with Brian Jones, but they were allowed to be on the floor and speak/vote. Corruption California Democrats prove we are as free as those in the old Soviet Union.