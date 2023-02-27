By

The California Supreme Court is trying to protect school children from a dangerous untested drug. Educrats are trying to assure students have life long health problems. Another reason for school choice, to protect the health of children. “The California Supreme Court rejected a challenge this week to a previous ruling that struck down the San Diego Unified School District’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students. Wednesday’s ruling from the state’s high court stemmed from a lawsuit filed by local parents group Let Them Choose against the school district, which sought to require unvaccinated students to take part in remote learning via independent study. So called professional educators destroyed two years of education for our kids—they also wanted to harm their health. At the same time, they are using the classroom to sexually groom kids and make them racists. It is 9:00am, do you know where your children really are?

Calif. Supreme Court rules in favor of striking down SDUSD vaccine mandate

By: City News Service, 2/24/23

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The California Supreme Court rejected a challenge this week to a previous ruling that struck down the San Diego Unified School District’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Wednesday’s ruling from the state’s high court stemmed from a lawsuit filed by local parents group Let Them Choose against the school district, which sought to require unvaccinated students to take part in remote learning via independent study.

Like other lower courts, the California Supreme Court said such mandates can only be imposed by the state.

San Diego Superior Court Judge John Meyer ruled in December of 2021 that while students are required to receive some vaccinations in order to attend in-person school, adding COVID-19 to the list of required vaccinations without allowing personal belief exemptions is an exercise of authority that lies only with the state.

A three-justice panel from the Fourth District Court of Appeal ruled in agreement with Meyer last fall.

San Diego Unified’s school board approved its mandate in late 2021 but was forced to delay implementation in part due to the ongoing legal challenges.

State public health officials announced earlier this month that a plan to add COVID-19 to the list of required school vaccinations has been abandoned.