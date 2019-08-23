Calif. teachers union has spent more than $4 million this year to cripple charter schools

By

The California Teachers Association is so intent on destroying educational opportunities for the state’s children that it blew through millions – even more than the region’s Big Oil – just since this spring.

Citing just-filed financial disclosure forms, The Sacramento Bee reports that the state’s largest teachers union spent $3.6 million lobbying against charter schools April-June, more than a million per month.

That brings its 2019 total to $4.3 million, about as much as it spent during the entire 2017-2018 legislative session lobbying on everything. It outpaced even the six-state Western States Petroleum Association ($4.1 million) and Chevron ($3.7 million), making the CTA the highest spender on state lobbying of the year.

The education monopolists are pushing bills that would “hand greater charter authorization and oversight to local districts and county offices” and “limit a charter school to operating within the boundaries of its authorizing body,” according to the Bee.

Fortunately for parents who want affordable options beyond failing public schools, two other anti-charter bills have already failed to leave their chambers: an Assembly bill to cap charters and a Senate bill to ban creation of new charters until 2022.

A spokesperson for the education monopolist said it wants to hold charters accountable. California teachers are not allowed to hold the unions accountable, however: In May a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit to recoup “agency fees” that teachers were required to pay in lieu of union dues.