California: 16th LOWEST Growth Rate in 3D Quarter/2016

Be proud—California is only the 16th lowest State in the nation for growth. We have the highest taxes, cost of living, energy, water, and housing, worst roads—but only 16th worse for growth. Even our failed schools did not make us 50th—good news for Guv Brown—he has room to kill our economy even more. “Real GDP by state growth ranged from 7.1 percent in South Dakota to -0.1 percent in New Mexico and Alaska. California saw a 3.3 percent growth rate, 16th lowest in the nation, tied with Alabama, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia. Finance and insurance; wholesale trade; and information were the leading contributors to U.S. economic growth in the third quarter.” The “good” news is that the super majority in Sacramento will be passing higher taxes, Brown has a 42% increase in the gas tax as part of the new budget. Environmentalists and unions will be able to kill more jobs and force productive families to Free States, like Texas. Why wasn’t this front page news?

California GDP lags in Q3 2016

Central Valley Business Times, 2/2/17

Finance and insurance led growth across states in the Third Quarter

Two states show negative growth

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased in 48 states and the District of Columbia in the third quarter of 2016, according to statistics on the geographic breakout of GDP released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Real GDP by state growth ranged from 7.1 percent in South Dakota to -0.1 percent in New Mexico and Alaska.

California saw a 3.3 percent growth rate, 16th lowest in the nation, tied with Alabama, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia.

Finance and insurance; wholesale trade; and information were the leading contributors to U.S. economic growth in the third quarter.

The Drilldown

Finance and insurance grew 9.0 percent in the third quarter of 2016. This industry contributed to growth in every state and the District of Columbia. It contributed 2.50 percentage points to the 4.4 percent growth in Delaware, and 1.69 percentage point to the 7.1 percent growth in South Dakota – the fastest growing state.

Wholesale trade grew 8.3 percent. This industry contributed to growth in every state and the District of Columbia and contributed 0.94 percentage point to the 3.9 percent growth in New Hampshire.

Information grew 8.6 percent. This industry contributed to growth in every state and the District of Columbia and contributed 0.98 percentage point to the 3.6 percent growth in New York.

Although agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting was not a significant contributor to GDP growth for the nation, it had an important impact on economic growth in several states in the Plains region. It contributed more than 2.0 percentage points to growth in North Dakota and South Dakota, which grew 4.6 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively. This industry also contributed more than 1.2 percentage point to growth in Kansas and Nebraska, which both grew 3.9 percent.

Mining declined 3.5 percent for the nation. This industry subtracted 1.0 percentage point from growth in New Mexico, which declined 0.1 percent.

Nondurable-goods manufacturing declined 0.4 percent for the nation. This industry subtracted from growth in 37 states and the District of Columbia.