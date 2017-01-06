California: 72 of the 100 MOST Expensive Zip Codes—be Proud

By

California is working hard, from San Diego to the Oregon border to make sure this is an expensive State to live in. No need for a middle class—this is not just L.A. and San Fran—but 72 zip codes in the State are in the top one hundred most expensive in the nation. A $15 minimum wage is just the start—seriously could you live on that, after taxes? “There’s no easy way to put this: California isn’t getting any cheaper! Out of the 100 priciest ZIP codes, an impressive total of 72 are located in CA. NY trails behind, with a total of 21 ZIP codes, half of which are located in New York City. To see the rare few outside New York and the Golden State – with entries from Florida, Massachusetts, Washington, New Jersey, Maryland, Nevada, Connecticut, and Hawaii. Policies and politics have consequences. In the case of California, if you need to ask the price of a home, you obviously can not afford it. Time to go to a Free State, like Arizona, Texas or Florida.

Posted By: Atlas Novackon, Santa Monica Mirror, 1/5/17

And the 10 Priciest ZIP Codes in the Country Are…

#10. 94028, Portola Valley

The ZIP code that covers the entire Portola Valley town – which has already made a name for itself as one of the wealthiest towns in California – is so appealing to affluent buyers that it has commanded a median selling price of $2,815,000.

#9. 94022, Los Altos

Making its way to the top 10 (after landing on the 12th spot on our list last year), this Los Altos ZIP code can brag about median selling prices of $2,831,250.

#8. 94301, Palo Alto

This location – on top of being a stone’s throw from major employers, with the Googleplex itself being in the nearby Mountain View – has the added benefit of neighboring Stanford University. Despite that, the Palo Alto ZIP saw a $215,000 drop in selling prices, with the median for the area now sitting at $2,935,000.

#7. 90210, Beverly Hills

Registering an 11 percent drop in home prices, the iconic Beverly Hills ZIP code traded its Top 3 spot from last year for an honorable 7th spot on our list.

#6. 10007, New York City

Part TriBeCa, part Financial District, and surrounding the World Trade Center, 10007 saw a spectacular growth in 2016 in terms of selling prices: while the year before, homes in the area commanded a median price of $2,800,000, 2016 median selling prices jumped way past the $3 million mark, at $3,349,657.

#5. 90402, Santa Monica

The ritzy neighborhood north of Montana Avenue consolidates its position as a top attraction for affluent (and international) buyers, with a median price of $3,395,000.

#4. 33109, Miami Beach

A popular retirement destination for investors and affluent retirees, 33109 stands out as Florida’s most expensive ZIP code, with a median selling price of $3.4 million.

#3. 10013, New York City

Few areas can compete with the appeal of this ZIP code, which includes parts of TriBeCa, SoHo and Hudson Square. It then comes as no surprise that properties in the area sold for 12% more in 2016 compared to the previous year, with the median price now up to $3,808,765 — bumping it up one position and securing a top 3 spot among the most expensive ZIP codes in the country.

#2. 94027, Atherton

Despite being home to less than 8,000 residents, Atherton can pride itself on having some of the most expensive real estate in the country. Nevertheless, its 2016 median price of $5,425,000 is down 8 percent from 2015.

#1. 11962, Sagaponack

With its sprawling mansions – that sell for about $5.5 million – this Hampton’s ZIP code is the undisputed leader when it comes to hefty prices and exclusive living. But despite managing to maintain its top spot on the list of most expensive ZIP codes, Sagaponack saw a 35 percent decrease in median sale prices – which translates into a full $3 million price drop.