California added about 21,600 private sector jobs in December–90% Minimum Wage

By

California, if you look at the headline should be feeling good. In December there were 21,600 jobs created. If you went beyond the headlines you will know that nine of ten of those jobs were minimum wage, retail and/or service jobs. The well paying jobs went to folks with H1-B visas from other countries and the better jobs went to other States. In San Fran great restaurants are closing, cutting back personnel, menu’s and service—to save money. Guv Brown announced a $2 billion deficit for the next budget and CalPERS is looking at a 20% increase in the unfunded liability—equaling $280 billion added to the $1.4 trillion! “From the “would you like fries with that” jobs to highly-skilled positions, the service sector in California added about 19,300 jobs in December 2016, according to a report Wednesday from payroll processing company Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) of Roseland, N.J., in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics Inc.” Last year when he signed the budget, Guv Brown noted we were headed into a recession. Looks like it is here. In December sales, income and corporate tax collections were down 12%. While Trump fixes the rest of the country, the Sacramento Democrats want to make sure California is not part of the national recovery.

California added about 21,600 private sector jobs in December

Central Valley Business Times, 1/11/17

Nearly nine out of ten were service jobs

State’s manufacturers add 1,800 jobs

From the “would you like fries with that” jobs to highly-skilled positions, the service sector in California added about 19,300 jobs in December 2016, according to a report Wednesday from payroll processing company Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) of Roseland, N.J., in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics Inc.

That was nearly nine out of ten jobs that were filled during the month. The “goods producing” types of jobs saw a net increase of just 2,400, of which 1,800 were in manufacturing, ADP says.

California added 29,000 private sector jobs in November 2016, according to ADP’s tabulations.

By Select Industries

Natural Resources/Mining and Construction 500

Manufacturing 1,800

Professional and Business Services 1,600

Trade, Transportation and Utilities 4,100

The sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

California’s jobs report from the Employment Development Department is scheduled for release January 20.