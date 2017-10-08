California AG Beccerra Lies to Public About ObamaCare/Contraceptives and Trump

By

We are told Planned Parenthood gives out free contraceptives. Local government and non-profit health clinics give out free contraceptives. Hollywood type, instead of begging for more government could donate to a health clinic or Planned Parenthood to provide free contraceptives. But, should NUNS be forced to pay for contraceptives. Do Priests need to help finance your condoms? Under ObamaCare, every health plan had to have contraceptive coverage. President Trump has ended that mandate—now the plans CAN have coverage if the person wants it included. ““Donald Trump wants businesses and corporations to control family planning decisions rather than a woman in consultation with her doctor. These anti-women’s health regulations prove once again that the Trump Administration is willing to trample on people’s rights,” said Attorney General Becerra. “What group of Americans will they target next? Will they allow businesses to deny you cancer treatment? Will they exclude you from insurance coverage because of a pre-existing health condition? The California Department of Justice will fight to protect every woman’s right to healthcare, including reproductive healthcare. We’ll see the Trump Administration in court.” Yet, our Attorney General Xavier Beccerra is proudly lying to the public about the Trump Executive Order. He is claiming the businesses will STOP women from getting contraceptives—what a lie. They can get them now, over the counter in many places and their doctors can give them prescriptions for birth control—if the woman wants it—no one is stopping them. This is a grossly inaccurate (lying) statement by the AG—he knows better, the media knows better—and the public knows better. When will the media start telling the truth and not reporting Fake News created by a hack politician?

Attorney General Becerra to Challenge Trump Administration Over Contraceptive Regulations, Files Federal Lawsuit in California

Attorney General Xavier Beccerra, press release, 10/6/17

New federal rules would allow employers to discriminate against female employees

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra today filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Trump-Pence Administration’s new rules that will deny access to contraceptives for millions of women and their families by allowing employers to interfere with healthcare. The rules jeopardize the Affordable Care Act requirement that employers provide coverage of birth control for employees and their covered dependents with no out-of-pocket costs. To date, 62 million women across the country have benefited from these reproductive health services.

“Donald Trump wants businesses and corporations to control family planning decisions rather than a woman in consultation with her doctor. These anti-women’s health regulations prove once again that the Trump Administration is willing to trample on people’s rights,” said Attorney General Becerra. “What group of Americans will they target next? Will they allow businesses to deny you cancer treatment? Will they exclude you from insurance coverage because of a pre-existing health condition? The California Department of Justice will fight to protect every woman’s right to healthcare, including reproductive healthcare. We’ll see the Trump Administration in court.”

Attorney General Becerra filed this lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

A copy of the complaint, as well as a fact sheet on the complaint, is attached to the electronic version of this release at oag.ca.gov.