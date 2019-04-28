California Air Resources Board Institutes “Voluntary” Tax on Restaurants—NO Legislative Body Approved Taxation!

By

Now, government agencies, appointed and hired, are taxing industries and businesses—claiming the tax is voluntary—but if you don’t do it, watch as the inspectors hound your business to the ground. Where does the money go? Why not make it a legal tax? Once we get this tax on your bill, see other agencies of government creating taxes—with no need for elected officials to participate. “California bureaucrats have announced a new 1 percent tax on restaurant goers meant to help in the fight against climate change. By Eric Eisenhammer writing at Energy Chronicle The San Francisco Chronicle reported this “optional” tax is an initiative of the California Air Resources Board, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, and a Bay Area non-profit. The tax has already been embraced by several high-end Bay Area restaurants.”

Restaurant tax to fight climate change? YGBFKM

Anthony Watts, Watts Up With That?, 4/25/19

California bureaucrats have announced a new 1 percent tax on restaurant goers meant to help in the fight against climate change.

By Eric Eisenhammer writing at Energy Chronicle

The San Francisco Chronicle reported this “optional” tax is an initiative of the California Air Resources Board, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, and a Bay Area non-profit. The tax has already been embraced by several high-end Bay Area restaurants.

Money from the tax is supposed to go to reduce agricultural climate change emissions.

Such plans are not new for California. In 2016, the state announced its war on cow flatulence. This idea recently gaining national attention for its inclusion in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s Green New Deal.

While the liberals who frequent snooty Bay Area restaurants may like the idea of showing their commitment to environmentalism, whether they will actually pay the tax remains to be seen.

Regardless, how long will it be before liberals in the Legislature make this optional tax mandatory?