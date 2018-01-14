By

California and Illinois Rank as Worst States and People are Moving Out in Droves

-By Warner Todd Huston, Publius Forum, 1/13/18



More people left the deep blue, left-wing states of California and Illinois than any other state in 2017, according to U-Haul rental rankings released this month.

The worst five states everyone wants to leave includes one purple state and four deep blue, Democrat-run states while the top five states people are moving into are all very red, Republican states, the new ranking shows.

The U-Haul tracking of rented moving trucks and trailers identifies Texas as the number one state Americans are moving to with Florida, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Tennessee rounding out the top five most alluring states.

“The Dallas/Fort Worth area continues to grow. Due to the attractive tax incentives for corporations, large companies are flocking into the Dallas area: Toyota, Dr. Pepper, Exxon, T.I., etc. Housing development is booming everywhere in the Dallas/Fort Worth area,” U-Haul’s Debbie Morales said. “Everywhere you look, new businesses, homes and apartment/condo buildings are going up. There are plenty of things to do in Texas: the largest urban arts district in the nation, rodeos, the state fair/Cotton Bowl, and major professional sports teams. Also, the climate in Dallas is great if you like four distinct seasons. The economy is up as Dallas employment is at an all-time high. So why not move to Texas?”

The bottom five are telling, indeed. The worst state for out-migration is California. The most liberal state in the country is followed by liberal Illinois, Pennsylvania, the politically purple state of Michigan, and finally far left Massachusetts.

So, it is clear. Politically liberal blue states are losing citizens in droves to successful, low tax Republican red states.

Is it any surprise? Who wants to live in a failing, anti-American state like California or Illinois?