

California Appears to Invite Voter Fraud Audit shows hundreds of thousands more registered voters than eligible citizens. Election Integrity Project, 6/15/17

California’s Election Integrity Project (EIP) was astounded last week by the magnitude of the anomalies unmasked in its routine audit of California’s new VoteCal voter registration database.Five counties alone account for nearly one million more registered voters than citizens of voting age! The number of registered voters reported on the California Secretary of State website reflects only the number of “Active” voters. Not reflected in that number are millions of “Inactive” voters included in VoteCal. Inactive voters are people who have not voted for an extended period of time and who have not responded to mailings. Many have moved or are deceased and according to federal law, they should have been removed long ago. The number of Active voters plus the number of Inactive registrants adds up to impossibly high registration rates throughout the state. This pushes the total voter registrations well over the number of eligible citizens in those counties. These Inactive registrants are still qualified to vote. Why is this important? It’s easy for anyone to claim to be an inactive voter and vote in their name. Voter impersonation is the perfect crime since California does not require voter ID. This highlights the seriousness and depth of the threat to the integrity of California elections caused by the Secretary of State’s non-compliance with the federal laws that require states to have accurate voter rolls. Until compliance is achieved, countless opportunities for those who know how to manipulate the system will continue to exist, making it easy to commit voter fraud in California by way of voter impersonation. “Having such large numbers of inactive registrants on the voter rolls opens the door to voter impersonation,” said Linda Paine, EIP’s President. “By perpetuating an environment that enables people to vote fraudulently, the Secretary of State fails to protect the civil rights of California voters and clearly undermines the integrity of elections in our state. This is an affront not just to citizens in California, but to every citizen of the United States!” The statistics referred to in the above article can be viewed here. County Active Registrants* Inactive Registrants* Total Registrants* Total Eligible Persons** % of Eligible Total Ineligible Registrants Los Angeles 5,220,746 1,498,732 6,719,478 6,237,395 108% +482,083 San Diego 1,654,209 865,849 2,520,058 2,195,789 115% +324,269 San Francisco 507,317 196,155 703,472 648,951 108% +54,521 Solano 230,055 91,261 321,316 290,205 111% +31,111 San Mateo 391,998 136,014 528,012 505,188 105% +22,824 Total Five Counties 8,004,325 2,788,011 10,792,336 9,877,528 + 914,808 *source: California Secretary of State VoteCal voter registration database 4/6/17 **source: California Secretary of State Report of Registration 2/10/17 ______________________________ ______________________________ ________________ CA Election Integrity Project – Observer Report November 8, 2016 My home county of Ventra has, according to official government reports, 99% of its eligible voters registered to vote. San Fran and San Diego are among the counties that have over 100% of the eligible people registered to vote. Fraud? It is staring us in our face. Yet, the Left and the media tries to claims none exists. Honest elections? Have not had them for years. Thanks to the Election Integrity Project we are getting the information that government and the courts have been hiding. “The number of registered voters reported on the California Secretary of State website reflects only the number of “Active” voters. Not reflected in that number are millions of “Inactive” voters included in VoteCal. Inactive voters are people who have not voted for an extended period of time and who have not responded to mailings. Many have moved or are deceased and according to federal law, they should have been removed long ago. The number of Active voters plus the number of Inactive registrants adds up to impossibly high registration rates throughout the state. This pushes the total voter registrations well over the number of eligible citizens in those counties. These Inactive registrants are still qualified to vote. Why is this important? It’s easy for anyone to claim to be an inactive voter and vote in their name. Voter impersonation is the perfect crime since California does not require voter ID.” It is easier to vote illegally in California than to steal a package of gum at a convenience store.

County Active Registrants* Inactive Registrants* Total Registrants* Total Eligible Persons** % of Eligible Total Ineligible Registrants Los Angeles 5,220,746 1,498,732 6,719,478 6,237,395 108% +482,083 San Diego 1,654,209 865,849 2,520,058 2,195,789 115% +324,269 San Francisco 507,317 196,155 703,472 648,951 108% +54,521 Solano 230,055 91,261 321,316 290,205 111% +31,111 San Mateo 391,998 136,014 528,012 505,188 105% +22,824 Total Five Counties 8,004,325 2,788,011 10,792,336 9,877,528 + 914,808 *source: California Secretary of State VoteCal voter registration database 4/6/17 **source: California Secretary of State Report of Registration 2/10/17 (EIP) is a non-partisan, citizen volunteer organization whose mission is to advocate for fair and honest elections in California. EIP’s principle aim is to ensure that CA election law is followed and to report to officials when this does not occur. This is done by deploying citizen poll observers who have been trained in the laws and procedures mandated by the CA Elections Code. These trained volunteers follow CA laws governing citizen oversight as they monitor the electoral process, document incidents in an evidentiary manner, and provide the Incident Reports (signed under penalty of perjury) to the Election Integrity Project for disclosure as appropriate. Contrasting EIP/SOS Reports The Election Integrity Project deployed approximately 1,000 Poll Observers, as well as an undetermined number of EIP-trained poll workers and Field Support Representatives to over 1,500 polling places in 15 CA counties. The full, amended report records that they submitted 3,078 incident reports. By contrast, the CA Secretary of State (SOS) deployed 39 Observers in over 49 counties. Their report concluded that “Overall, this election season was conducted smoothly and with few issues…Voters were served with knowledgeable poll workers, hardworking officials, dedicated outreach and education efforts, and third-party polling place monitoring programs.” Since the SOS report lacks any mention at all whether election law was being followed, and whether the privacy of voters and the integrity of ballots were being protected, it seems that election integrity may not be the prime goal of the SOS. Key Findings Insufficient and inadequate poll worker training : Of the 3,078 incidents documented by EIP Observers, 3009 appear to reflect insufficient poll worker/supervisor training or the ignoring of training by those officials. This fact highlights the need for more comprehensive, in-person training of poll workers and field support representatives. Poll workers are NOT purely volunteers – they are remunerated and deputized for Election Day to see that required laws and procedures are enforced. Poll workers sign an official oath, and swear to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the laws of CA. They are the only assurance that citizens have that their ballot will be treated with the care and respect that it deserves. But they cannot fulfill that oath when they are not provided with the basic knowledge of the laws designed to protect the integrity of the electoral process, or when they are not impressed with the gravity and importance of strict adherence to those laws. Absentee Ballot, Provisional Ballot, Voter Roll Problems: EIP recorded significant issues in these areas. There appeared to be an unusual increase in the issuing of provisional ballots. While provisional ballots are vital to protect voters who otherwise would be disenfranchised by clerical error or other mishap, the number of provisional ballots appears much higher than might be considered legitimate. This situation points to issue with voter rolls, potential illegal voting, and possible disenfranchisement. A significant number of provisional ballots were cast by vote-by-mail voters who did not receive a ballot, and by an inordinate number of voters who had been moved to mail ballot status without their knowledge. Booth setup and privacy: There were 1,232 reported incidents concerning voter privacy rights: 136 were for booths set up with their openings facing poll workers or other voters (rather than facing a wall), and arranged with no space in between, which significantly reduced voter privacy; and 50 involved voters sharing a booth without following the assisted voter procedure. There were 541 reports of precincts allowing, encouraging or requiring voters to vote at open tables rather than in booths. Often a group voting experience was reported, with voters conferring, conversing and socializing while marking ballots. Observers often reported that there were empty booths available. Lack of clarity in the training materials and failure to instruct poll workers during the in-person training contribute greatly to these continuing violations which disenfranchise voters and violate their right of to vote without fear of intimidation or group/peer pressure. Unanswered or Disconnected County Hotlines: It is Election Integrity Project policy for Observers to contact the EIP hotline when they encounter a violation that they are unable to resolve by working with the Precinct Inspector. EIP hotline representatives then seek resolution by calling the ROV hotline. On Nov. 8, 2016, the orderly and reliable system of citizen oversight was subverted. Across the state, many county ROVs either did not answer the hotline number or disconnected the number, thus removing “the right to ask questions of elections officials about election procedures” (CA Voter Bill of Rights). Voters were left with no recourse and no way to exercise their rights. Poll worker inappropriate or unlawful behavior : EIP Observers reported 301 incidents of poll workers engaged in inappropriate or unlawful behavior. Such behavior ranged from rudeness to EIP Observers and denial of observer rights to mishandling/jeopardizing ballots, allowing ineligible voters to vote and much more. Conclusion As the Chief Elections Official of the state, the CA Secretary of State is required by state and federal law to deploy qualified election observers and poll workers to ensure that every eligible citizen’s vote is counted, while seeing that election laws and procedures are enforced. The SOS is failing in this obligation, and thus putting in jeopardy the vote of every CA citizen. This report clearly identifies through validated incident reports that CA falls well short of meeting citizens’ expectations of a fair and honest election. Violations of election law, for whatever reason, especially the widespread abuse of the provisional and vote-by-mail ballot, give the public the ILLUSION of voting, rather than the REALITY. On November 8, 2016, many polling places had the atmosphere of a county fair rather than the secure, private, trusted, voting process citizens have every right to expect. CHART A Issues Documented, Per County County Number of observers Incident Reports Issues that were a result of poor/no training San Diego 172 1,310 1,314 Kern 10 1,006 1,003 Los Angeles 24 224 207 Riverside 20 152 145 San Bernardino 16 105 104 Orange 53 114 72 Tulare 14 53 59 Sacramento 6 38 35 Ventura 1 22 29 Fresno 1 18 10 Tehama 2 16 16 Solano 4 15 10 Shasta 1 2 2 Butte 1 1 1 Santa Barbara 1 2 2 TOTALS 311 3,078 3,009 CHART B Issues Documented in Each Category Issues Category Issues Reported Voter Privacy 1,232 Ballot Management 769 Supply Issues 119 Mail Ballot Issues 54 Provisional Voting Issues 168 Assisted Voter Issues 296 Poll Worker/Supervisor Issues 301 Opening/Closing Procedures 14 Miscellaneous Infractions of Law/Procedure 56 Other Miscellaneous Issues 69 Sub-Total Issues by Category Observed 3,078 Poll Worker/Supervisor Training Issues 3,009 Executive Summary Introduction Election Integrity Project, Inc. 