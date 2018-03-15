California Appoints Illegal Alien to State Office–“No American Would Take This Job”–LOL

By

We have been told many times, the reason we need to have illegal aliens in this State and nation is because they will do jobs no American is willing to do. What a bunch of garbage. "California has its first illegal alien in state office, after Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) appointed Lizbeth Mateo to the California Student Opportunity and Access Program Project Grant Advisory Committee. Mateo, an attorney, was born in Mexico and came to the U.S. illegally at the age of 14 with her parents, who are also illegal aliens, according to the Sacramento Bee. She complained that illegal aliens are not adequately represented in state government, and described her appointment as a step towards correcting that alleged injustice. Read her complaint carefully—she is upset that law breakers are not "adequately represented" in State government. Why should any law breaker be in State government? How did she pass the ethics section of the State Bar—she is an admitted law breaker, so she has committed a deportable offense, yet the Democrats are hiring law breakers to do a job many honest, legal Californians would love to do. Actually, based on Federal law, those who hired her, knowing she is here illegally have violated Federal law and should be arrested. California Appoints Illegal Alien to State Office by Joel B. Pollak, Breitbart, 3/15/18

Mateo, an attorney, was born in Mexico and came to the U.S. illegally at the age of 14 with her parents, who are also illegal aliens, according to the Sacramento Bee.

She complained that illegal aliens are not adequately represented in state government, and described her appointment as a step towards correcting that alleged injustice.

“While undocumented students have become more visible in our state, they remain underrepresented in places where decisions that affect them are being made,” Mateo said, as quoted by Fox News.

De León, who is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), described Mateo as: “a courageous, determined and intelligent young woman who at great personal risk has dedicated herself to fight for those seeking their rightful place in this country,” according to Fox News.

Mateo, however, seems somewhat confused about which country she prefers.

In a Facebook post in 2016, apparently celebrating her graduation from Santa Clara University School of Law, Mateo declared, in Spanish: “[E]verything is dedicated to Oaxaca, Mexico!! to that land that I miss so much.”

While she is the first illegal alien to hold a state office, she is not the first elevated to public office in California. In 2015, the city council of Huntington Park, California, appointed two illegal aliens to city commissions, sparking a public backlash.

De León and other state officials are stoking an ongoing confrontation with the federal government over federal immigration laws.