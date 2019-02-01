California Attorney General Becerra LAUGHED at Pledge of Allegiance

By

FIGURES: Democrat Who Laughed Out Loud at Pledge of Allegiance will Deliver Dem’s SOTU Response in Spanish (VIDEO)

by Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 1/29/19

On Tuesday it was announced that California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will deliver the Dems’ State of the Union response in Spanish.

Schumer and Pelosi praised the incredibly corrupt California Attorney General with more Marxist doublespeak.

“Xavier Becerra embodies the promise of America. Throughout his career and most recently as the first Latino to serve as state attorney general in California history, he has kept that promise alive for millions of children and families across the nation by protecting access to affordable heath care and defending the dignity of everyone in our country from the Trump administration’s harmful and divisive attacks. His moral and vigilant leadership on behalf of hardworking families is a critical marker for all who believe that our country’s best days are still ahead of us,” Chuck Schumer said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi added, “We are proud that California Attorney General and former Congressman Xavier Becerra will be delivering Democrats’ Spanish-language response. Attorney General Becerra is a towering champion of equal justice and a tireless fighter for every American’s right to quality, affordable heath care, and we all look forward to his strong message of progress for all American families and communities.”

Xavier Becerra is an open-borders, corrupt Attorney General who cares not for the American taxpayer.

Becerra is also famous for laughing out loud at the the Pledge of Allegiance during a public meeting in 2010.

From the video: Congressman Xavier Becerra (D – CA) Laughs When Someone from Ari David for Congress Suggests Opening an Immigration Rally With The Pledge of Allegiance. Becerra is the one in the dark suit seated on stage. Not until the congressman is specifically confronted does he and the CHIRLA/SEIU rally leader agree that not to do so would be a massive fault. However, you can see the natural inclination was to dismiss the suggestion. (Date 2-19-10, location is the Los Angeles SEIU offices)