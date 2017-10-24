By

If the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is allowed to have her position, criminals will not have to put up money for bail, just a promise they will appear. That is the same promise made by illegal aliens when told they need to attend a hearing—only 7% actually show up. “Advocates for bail reform have cited the fundamental unfairness of keeping people in jail simply because they are poor. Unfortunately, opponents point out, often lost in the discussion is the fact that the individuals in question have been accused of a crime. Charges are leveled only after law enforcement and a judge determines there is probable cause. They also point out that the cost of bail is directly scaled to the level of the offense.” Just as Democrats want illegal aliens protected from the Feds, they also want criminals back on the street as soon as possible.

California Bail Reform: Risk Assessments Instead of Bail

By Jeff Clayton, American Bail Coalition, 10/25/17

A workgroup established by California’s Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye to study the state’s bail system, issued a slate of recommendations today (Tuesday, 10/24). It stated that cash bail should be replaced by a pretrial release program based on risk assessment that determines the probability that a criminal defendant is likely to show up for their court appearance and that they pose minimal risk to public safety.

The recommendations add another controversial element to the topic of bail reform in California, as well as nationally. The California legislature is currently locked in a battle on the topic, with Senate Bill 10 (which proponents had hoped to get passed last month), having been delayed two years after strong pushback from prosecutors and law enforcement organizations.

Advocates for bail reform have cited the fundamental unfairness of keeping people in jail simply because they are poor. Unfortunately, opponents point out, often lost in the discussion is the fact that the individuals in question have been accused of a crime. Charges are leveled only after law enforcement and a judge determines there is probable cause. They also point out that the cost of bail is directly scaled to the level of the offense.

Public safety is one of the key factors mentioned by those concerned about a radical overhaul of the existing cash bail system. In jurisdictions where bail reform has recently been instituted, there has been evidence of an increase in violent crime. For instance, in New Jersey, where cash bail was abolished earlier this year, a young man was shot 22 times by a career criminal who had been released just three days after being arrested on a weapons charge. And in Texas, a man arrested for looting a liquor store was released on his own recognizance despite having been arrested 10 times this year for a variety of offenses, including burglary, trespassing, theft and possession. On the earlier charges, he failed to appear in court numerous times.

Opponents also mention the use of risk assessment, which they feel is one of the primary flaws of bail reform. Using an algorithm, it determines who is “dangerous” and stays in jail, versus who is “safe” and allowed to go free while they await trial. The problem, they say, is that it is an either/or system with no human judgement involved. In a horrific case in Albuquerque last year, Michelle Martens participated in the methodical drugging, rape and murder of her 10-year-old daughter, Victoria, by her boyfriend and his cousin. Although Martens was arrested and held with no bail (her trial is still pending at this time), New Mexico subsequently instituted bail reform. Under the new laws, Martens would have been eligible for immediate release, as the risk assessment tool, based only on an algorithm, would have determined she was low-risk and therefore, not a risk to public safety. New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez, an opponent of bail reform has expressed outrage and is working to overturn laws in her state.

Another significant component to bail reform is the cost to taxpayers. Proponents often mention that freeing criminal defendants saves money through a reduced need for jails and associated administrative costs. But those opposed say that the amount spent in administering what is basically a free government-operated bail system — minus the revenue from bail fees – more than offsets any cost savings. These costs include creating an expensive infrastructure to monitor and track individuals who have been released.

About Jeffrey Clayton, Executive Director of the American Bail Coalition :

Jeff Clayton joined the American Bail Coalition as Policy Director in May 2015. He has worked in various capacities as a public policy and government relations professional for fifteen years, and also as licensed attorney for the past twelve years. Most recently, he worked as the General Counsel for the Professional Bail Agents of Colorado, in addition to serving other clients in legal, legislative, and policy matters. Jeff spent six years in government service, representing the Colorado State Courts and Probation Department, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, and the United States Secretary of Transportation. He is also a prior Presidential Management Fellow and Finalist for the U.S. Supreme Court fellows program. Mr. Clayton holds a B.B.A. from Baylor University, a M.S. (Public Policy) from the University of Rochester, N.Y., and a J.D. from the Sturm College of Law, University of Denver.