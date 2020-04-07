California Based “Responsible Flushing Alliance”—NOT A JOKE

By

Only in California can you have a special interest group promoting “responsible flushing”. This is not a joke, it is a real organization. This is why California is laughed at by the rest of the nation. You have the Hollywood types that hate America and love your taxes to be raised—but want to lower their own tax responsibility. Now this group wants to educate us on this timely subject—LOL “The Responsible Flushing Alliance’s #FlushSmart campaign includes a newly launched informative website at responsibleflushingalliance.com, designed to educate and empower consumers to make informed choices about the proper disposal of non-flushable products. The public education campaign is already highly visible with posts of helpful tips and resources on social media and on both RFA’s Facebook page and Twitter feed. Today it’s more important than ever that we all do our part to protect plumbing and sewer systems by looking for the ‘flushable’ label before flushing any wipe, and continue to do so even after the COVID-19 crisis subsides. Anything without that label should go in the trash,” said Dave Rousse, president of INDA. “INDA promotes proper disposal by encouraging manufacturers to use the universal ‘Do Not Flush’ symbol, which is found on most baby wipes and surface cleaning wipes.” Just proves that in California no one needs to be lonely—here you can join a group and annoy people about their flushing habits. As long as California exists comedians will always have something to make fun about.

RESPONSIBLE FLUSHING ALLIANCE LAUNCHES #FLUSHSMART EDUCATIONAL CAMPAIGN IN CALIFORNIA

The Responsible Flushing Alliance, Press Release, 4/5/20

#FlushSmart Will Help Consumers Determine What Should and Shouldn’t Be Flushed

(SACRAMENTO, CA) – As Californians use more disposable hard-surface cleaning and personal wipes to clean and sanitize during the COVID-19 pandemic, INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, and the Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) are launching the #FlushSmart educational campaign to ensure Californians know what can – and can’t – be flushed. Many clogs in wastewater systems persist because items not labeled “flushable” are being flushed. These items include baby wipes, disinfecting wipes, hand and face wipes, feminine care products, washroom paper towels and other products not labeled as “flushable.”

The Responsible Flushing Alliance’s #FlushSmart campaign includes a newly launched informative website at responsibleflushingalliance.com, designed to educate and empower consumers to make informed choices about the proper disposal of non-flushable products. The public education campaign is already highly visible with posts of helpful tips and resources on social media and on both RFA’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.

Today it’s more important than ever that we all do our part to protect plumbing and sewer systems by looking for the ‘flushable’ label before flushing any wipe, and continue to do so even after the COVID-19 crisis subsides. Anything without that label should go in the trash,” said Dave Rousse, president of INDA. “INDA promotes proper disposal by encouraging manufacturers to use the universal ‘Do Not Flush’ symbol, which is found on most baby wipes and surface cleaning wipes.”

Forensic studies undertaken to find the causes of wastewater system clogs and accumulations have found that 98 percent of the materials that are actually causing clogs are baby wipes, paper towels, tampons, pads, surface cleaning wipes and other products labeled “Do Not Flush.” These studies were conducted by municipal wastewater agencies in the United States and the United Kingdom to better understand precisely what categories of items are flushed, or in stormwater combined systems, washed into their systems and contributing to system upsets.

As compared to baby wipes and other “Do Not Flush” wipes, flushable wipes are manufactured with exclusively tree- or plant-based fibers and lose strength quickly once flushed and disintegrate throughout properly maintained sewage systems. Flushable wipes were invented in the late 1990s after consumer usage data indicated many households without diapering-age children were buying baby wipes. Given that the invention was a product specifically designed to be flushed in place of one not designed to be flushed, flushable wipes are actually a major part of the solution to proper sewer system operation.

Industry’s use of the “flushable” label is grounded in extensive product testing using methods developed over the years with input from municipal wastewater experts. INDA’s flushability assessment uses seven rigorous tests to ensure products are compatible with household plumbing systems and wastewater treatment infrastructure. Industry’s labeling Code of Practice requires a “Do Not Flush” symbol prominently on the package of wipes that do not pass this flushability assessment.

The key to solving this issue is simple: Read before flushing! Disposal instructions on the packaging of wipes and other hygiene and household products are a consumer’s best guidance on how to properly dispose of them. By following the disposal instructions on the label, consumers can protect their plumbing and the infrastructure and environment in their communities.

###

About Responsible Flushing Alliance

The Responsible Flushing Alliance is a group of trade associations, companies and wastewater sector advocates interested in addressing the true causes of clogging and debris accumulation problems in the wastewater infrastructure. This group believes that elevating consumer awareness of what should and should not be flushed, combined with responsible labeling of products that could inappropriately be flushed, are both important elements of addressing these problems.