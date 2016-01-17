California Beer to be Made in Mexico/Cuts Production Costs and Ends Union Monopoly.

By

A New York firm wants to build a $2 billion brewery on the West Coast—they want the California market. So, do they build in LA, the Central Valley or any place in California? Nope. Instead they build in Mexicali, Baja California—in Mexico. They can use NAFTA to bring in the finished product, use Mexican truck drivers—NON-union, low cost and use labor that is not union owned. They get the best of both worlds—low cost production in Mexico and the U.S./California market, without the costly taxes, unions and regulations. “The corporation said it is planning to extend an interim supply agreement with Anheuser-Busch to robust growth levels of the beer business and continue a smooth transition as incremental capacity ramps up brands like Corona, Modelo, Pacifico and Victoria. Constellation Brands has plans to keep the agreement with AB until June 2017 in order to supply 15 to 20 percent of the company’s requirements for the U.S. marketplace. “These investments are expected to generate very high returns, as our beer business has a strong, best-in-class margin profile and a high operating ROIC,” said David Klein, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Constellation Brands in the press release. “Even with the capital expenditures associated with these initiatives, our strong projected earnings and operating cash flow growth allow us to remain focused on operating below our targeted four-times leverage range and continue to provide us with significant capital allocation flexibility.” Read that carefully—Anheuser-Busch is going to use this Mexican operation to lower the cost of its beer production. Smart for them, but costs American and California jobs. What recovery?

By ARTURO BOJORQUEZ, Adelante Valle/Imperial Valley Press, 1/8/16

A new brewery in Mexicali was announced by New York-based Constellation Brands that would invest up to $2 billion in the next five years.

The 70-year-old company made the announcement regarding the state-of-the-art brewery to be located in Mexicali, close to California, the corporations’ largest beer market.

The plant will be built to provide a 10 million hectoliters production capacity with the ability to double the amount in the future.

The company said the first five hectoliters is scheduled to be completed by calendar year-end 2019.

“We are investing in infrastructure that will provide long-term flexibility and capacity needed to support the expected future growth of our high-end Mexican beer portfolio,” said Rob Sands, president and chief executive officer of Constellation Brands in a press release. “Our Mexican beer business continues to significantly outperform the U.S. beer market and is exceeding our sales volume and depletion expectations, driven by strong consumer demand.”

The corporation said it is planning to extend an interim supply agreement with Anheuser-Busch to robust growth levels of the beer business and continue a smooth transition as incremental capacity ramps up brands like Corona, Modelo, Pacifico and Victoria.

Constellation Brands has plans to keep the agreement with AB until June 2017 in order to supply 15 to 20 percent of the company’s requirements for the U.S. marketplace.

“These investments are expected to generate very high returns, as our beer business has a strong, best-in-class margin profile and a high operating ROIC,” said David Klein, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Constellation Brands in the press release. “Even with the capital expenditures associated with these initiatives, our strong projected earnings and operating cash flow growth allow us to remain focused on operating below our targeted four-times leverage range and continue to provide us with significant capital allocation flexibility.”

According to Constellation Brands’ website, the company is the leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy.

The corporation is number three in the U.S. with imported brands like Corona Extra, Modelo Especial, Negra Modelo and Pacifico, as well as wines like Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Franciscan Estate, SVEDKA Vodka and Black Velvet Canadian Whisky.

According to Mexicali news website Monitor Económico, the plant will be built in a 1,253 acre lot by the San Felipe Highway in southern Mexicali.

The purchase of land was made through former Secretary of Economic Development and former Secretary of Education José Gabriel Posada Gallego, a relative of Secretary of Economic Development Carlo Bonfante Olache.

The American company has purchased Baja California breweries Cervecería Mexicana and Cervecería Tijuana — which, combined, sell several brands in England, Spain, New Zealand, Japan, France, Italy, Australia, Czech Republic, China, Switzerland, Israel and Canada.

According to Monitor Económico, the goal of the breweries’ purchase is to expand its craft beer business, an industry valued in 2012 at $21.7 billion and with potential growth of 200 percent in the next years, according to Euromonitor International and the Mexican Republic Brewery Association.

Mexico is also the number one exporter of craft beer in the world with marketed brands in 180 countries.

However, water supply is one of the last and most relevant issues for the company’s new plant given the drought impacting the state’s coastal zone and the increasing demand, the website said.

Almost three years ago, Anheuser-Busch InBev purchased Grupo Modelo for $20.1 billion.

Victor, N.Y.-based Constellation Brands has over 100 brands with sales in 100 countries and about 40 facilities, as well as over 8,300 employees worldwide.