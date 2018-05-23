By

May Day is when the Communists worldwide “celebrate” their terrorist, dictatorships. In America we celebrate the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln to remind us that freedom is not free and that our nation has spilled blood to assure your God given rights. Now a Democrat in Sacramento, no surprise, wants to celebrate totalitarianism and deny freedom. “The California Assembly discussed Thursday a bill that would replace Abraham Lincoln or George Washington’s birthday with International Socialist Workers’ Day as a paid holiday. California Democrat Assemblyman Miguel Santiago introduced Bill AB-3042, which would allow schools to replace Washington Day and Lincoln Day with Presidents’ Day and install an “International Workers’ Day” — conventionally known as “May Day” — as a second holiday.” Another reason late night TV hosts never run out of real material—the Confederate State of California has a super majority of Democrats and they have gone wild.

California Bill Wants To Drop Washington/Lincoln’s Birthday And Replace It With Communist Holiday [VIDEO]

Rob Shimshock, Daily Caller, 5/11/18



The California Assembly discussed Thursday a bill that would replace Abraham Lincoln or George Washington’s birthday with International Socialist Workers’ Day as a paid holiday.

California Democrat Assemblyman Miguel Santiago introduced Bill AB-3042, which would allow schools to replace Washington Day and Lincoln Day with Presidents’ Day and install an “International Workers’ Day” — conventionally known as “May Day” — as a second holiday.

“I’m aghast that a bill like this would be able to get through committee,” California Republican Assemblyman Matthew Harper said to the Assembly. “Are we in competition to be the laughing stock of the United States?”

“Are we going that far to the left?” Harper asked. “This is ridiculous; this is insane; this is un-American. And for folks who think that the U.S. won the Cold War with the Soviet Union, this makes it sound like we’re going in the other direction — that indeed California is kowtowing to the Soviet domination of the Cold War.”

“And indeed, in that kitchen debate Khruschev had with Nixon, oh my God, was Khruschev right, Mr. Author?”

The Assembly read the bill three times and refused to pass it by a 27-22 vote on Thursday. But Santiago submitted a motion to reconsider it on the same day. Bill AB-3042 previously passed both the Assembly’s appropriations and education committees.