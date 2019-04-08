California Bill Would Make Fishing Licenses Valid For A Full Year After Purchase

Finally a good idea from government. When they sell a fishing license it should last for a year, not a few months. Also note that in the past almost forty years, the issuance of fishing licenses have dropped by 55%. Maybe the cost is too high. Maybe they don’t last long enough—or maybe people just refuse to pay government for the right to fish? What if this is a people’s revolt against government—no need to issue press releases—just stop asking government for permission to fish.

“Marko Mlikotin with the California Sportsfishing League said since 1980 license sales in the state have dropped 55 percent while the population has increased 60 percent.

He added that anglers boost the economy by $4.6 billion annually.

“Not only do they stay at hotels and bed and breakfast and go to restaurants, fuel their pickup trucks — all of that creates economic activity and revenue for communities dependent upon outdoor recreation and tourism,” Mlikotin said.

Mlikotin said the bill would also include a mobile app to purchase licenses, find fishing spots and reserve campgrounds.”

Why do you think the number of licenses issued have dropped by more than half?