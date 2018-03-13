California Bill Would Mandate Gender Quotas For Publicly Traded Companies

SB 837 has Sacramento mandating housing in your community—no need for your city council to vote on zoning or permits. Sacramento has decided that crimi9nals are allowed to walk the streets of your town—if the cops obey their oath of office and detain illegal aliens, the cops go to jail, not the criminals.

Now we have the Democrats proposing to RUN your corporation, via control of the Board of Directors. What someone on the Board—they would under SB 826 have to fit a quota. No, that is not a joke.

“By July 1, 2021, a publicly held corporation with its principal place of business located in California would be required to have a minimum of:

three women directors if its authorized number of number of directors is six or more;

two women directors if its authorized number of directors is five; or

one woman director if its authorized number of directors is four or fewer.

The Secretary of State will be required to review compliance annually and will be empowered to fine violators.

No such requirement for men on a Board, nor people of color—though that will be next.