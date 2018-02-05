By

Planned Parenthood wants women to be able to make the choice to kill a baby. But, they oppose choice when those supporting life open up clinics to help women SAVE babies. Planned Parenthood needs to kill babies to stay open. So, when crisis pregnancy centers cause woman to protect life, the pro-death lobby springs into action. The shock is that where they are the strongest, the San Fran Bay Area is turning into a save the baby community. “A campaign to challenge so-called crisis pregnancy clinics that promote “abortion reversal” will appear Monday on billboards throughout the San Francisco Bay Area — not your typical place for battles over reproductive rights. Abortion controversies more often emanate from states like Texas. But liberal California has found itself on the front lines recently. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments next month in a free-speech challenge from anti-abortion groups to a state law requiring providers to post information about state-funded abortion services. And California’s state nursing board invited controversy recently, reversing itself and allowing continuing education credits on the unproven reversal process.” If they are in trouble in the Bay Area, that baby killing is not a universal response, imagine the rest of California and the nation. It is always interesting these folks want to end the death penalty for murderers—but want free reign to kill babies that have committed no crimes.

California billboards aim to discredit ‘abortion reversal’

By VICTORIA COLLIVER, Politico, 2/4/18

A campaign to challenge so-called crisis pregnancy clinics that promote “abortion reversal” will appear Monday on billboards throughout the San Francisco Bay Area — not your typical place for battles over reproductive rights.

Abortion controversies more often emanate from states like Texas. But liberal California has found itself on the front lines recently. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments next month in a free-speech challenge from anti-abortion groups to a state law requiring providers to post information about state-funded abortion services. And California’s state nursing board invited controversy recently, reversing itself and allowing continuing education credits on the unproven reversal process.

A non-surgical, or medical, abortion involves two medications administered up to 48 hours apart. Advocates of reversal say a woman who takes progesterone after the first drug can stop the abortion. The main professional academy of OB-GYNs has said there is no scientific evidence supporting that.

The practice drew attention again last week after VICE News reported that a Trump administration official considered forcing a 17-year-old undocumented immigrant being held in San Antonio to take the hormone midway through a medication-induced abortion she had sought Three groups have sued HHS seeking information about how its Office of Refugee Resettlement deals with teenage girls seeking abortions.

The Bay Area media campaign, borrowing a tactic more commonly used by anti-abortion groups, will place billboards near faith-based pregnancy centers — which the national nonprofit behind the campaign refers to as “fake” health centers.

“What we’re trying to do with this campaign is tell the public what they already know, which is patients need accurate information and they need evidence-based care when seeking an abortion or any other services. And we trust providers to give them that,” said Jennifer Thibodeau, spokeswoman for the Abortion Care Network. She said the “five-figure” campaign, funded with private donations and grants, would place billboards in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Redwood City and San Lorenzo.

Advocates of abortion reversal, including Ohio-based Heartbeat International, which backed the nursing continuing education initiative in California, point to firsthand accounts that they say show abortions can be stopped. “A woman who regrets starting a chemical abortion should get to change her mind and find help,” said Jay Hobbs, spokesman for the group, using the anti-abortion movement’s term for a nonsurgical or medical abortion. “What’s at stake here is a woman’s right to choose life for her child.”

The public face of the billboard campaign is Monica McLemore, a registered nurse and assistant professor at the University of California, San Francisco. Her billboard message: “Patients need medically accurate information — not politically-motivated deception about abortion.”

McLemore, an abortion provider at a San Francisco General Hospital clinic who serves on the Abortion Care Network’s board, said part of her motivation to participate so visibly was a reaction to seeing billboards in San Francisco and other cities last year that touted abortion reversal as an option.

“This untested medical procedure is not grounded in any evidence,” McLemore said. She fears that the reversal method, developed and promoted by a San Diego doctor named George Delgado, will become further legitimized under the Trump administration.

The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has called the practice “unethical” and “dangerous,” and contends there’s no scientific evidence it works. Others opposed to the practice point to research showing that few women regret their decision to have an abortion — part of the argument used to promote reversal.

The billboard campaign comes three months after the nation’s highest court agreed to hear a challenge to a 2015 California law that requires clinics, including faith-based pregnancy centers, to post information about access to state-funded abortion and other low-cost family planning services. A group that provides legal services to these clinics contends that the law, known as the Reproductive FACT Act, violates their free speech.

The California Board of Registered Nursing, meanwhile, said in December that it would allow Heartbeat International to teach the controversial reversal process in a continuing education course. The board had previously decided the other way. The state Department of Consumer Affairs, the umbrella agency for the nursing board, would not comment beyond releasing a letter confirming the board’s most recent decision.