By

Why did California refuse to do an audit? We all know that in almost all cases the voters made a decision. But if the California Democrats allowed an audit of Dominion and found incompetence, corruption and errors, it would affect the Democrats in other States and they would be forced to allow an audit. “The documentation, conducted at the behest of then Secretary of State Alex Padilla, found 180 discrepancies in the software code which were not compliant with California Voting System Standards. Nevertheless, his staff concluded that they were “purely stylistic in nature and do not adversely affect the usability” of the source code. Yet in a survey after trying out of the software, which took place in early 2018, two years before Governor Newsom ordered statewide vote by mail, numerous testers raised questions about its viability. Yet the Secretary of State, knowing the system was flawed, allowed 40 counties to use it, regardless of the fraud it would create. California elections, we now know are as accurate as those in Russia.

REPORT: California brushed off hacking concerns over Dominion election software

Press California, 9/10/21

The state of California, which will hold a gubernatorial election recall on Tuesday, approved Dominion software to monitor statewide voting results despite many code flaws and the possibility it could be compromised by hackers, according to a government report.

The documentation, conducted at the behest of then Secretary of State Alex Padilla, found 180 discrepancies in the software code which were not compliant with California Voting System Standards. Nevertheless, his staff concluded that they were “purely stylistic in nature and do not adversely affect the usability” of the source code.

Yet in a survey after trying out of the software, which took place in early 2018, two years before Governor Newsom ordered statewide vote by mail, numerous testers raised questions about its viability.

“I would not vote by mail if my county used this system,” said one.

“I was unable to test [it] because the testing window was too short,” said another.

A Generation X internet sleuth and veteran journalist unearthed the trove of troubling documents, focusing on Dominion Voting’s Democracy Suite, in particular, ImageCast Remote, used in California. She recently re-posted them on Twitter, months after the company removed them and suspended her earlier account, @myfinewords.

“If I was able to discover this much about the vulnerabilities of Dominion’s Democracy Suite,” tweeted @empath_angry in August, “how the hell is it that MSM hasn’t been able to?”

In the report, SLI Compliance, a Colorado based digital testing company, found numerous instances of potential problems, in particular, unaddressed risks associated with remote hacking and undetected forgeries.

While scrubbed from the Twittersphere, her original sleuthing was preserved (for now) on the Internet WaybackMachine.

https://web.archive.org/web/20210108203004/https://twitter.com/myfinewords/status/1330877237382430723

Despite the serious issues raised by the auditing company SLI, Padilla, whom Gov. Newsom later appointed to replace Sen. Kamala Harris, approved the Dominion software suite without further review.

Besides the state, 40 of California’s 58 counties use Dominion software, reported the California Globe.

“Even in California, which most of the rest of the country completely discounts as a leftist bastion and lost cause, cheating takes place and impacts national and congressional races, as California showed in the 2018 ballot harvesting slaughter, overturning 7 Republican congressional seats. California has been manipulating elections since before 2010, but has done so more brazenly in recent years,” wrote Globe editor Katy Grimes in November.