Count another business leaving California. In this case a firm in the crime and gang run San Fernando Valley has decided to be safe and not pay high taxes, by moving to the Ft. Worth area of Texas. “Flannery Trim, a 46-year-old company based in San Fernando, manufactures and sells aluminum trim pieces used in commercial and residential construction. The company has rented almost 40,000 square feet of industrial space in the Carter Industrial Park in South Fort Worth, where it plans to relocate its headquarters and distribution center, according to property firm Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, which represented Flannery Trim. Flannery Trim has signed a lease in a new building at 7424 Oak Grove Road that includes 2,000 square feet of office space. In the past year Newsom has killed 35.9% of small businesses in the State—for survival those that can are moving out. Smart move. Hope the folks are still here to vote to Recall the job, family and education killing Newsom.

California building products firm moving its operations to Fort Worth

San Fernando Valley company headed to South Fort Worth office and distribution center.

By Steve Brown, Dallas Morning News, 4/12/21

A California-based building products firm is moving its headquarters to Fort Worth.

Flannery Trim, a 46-year-old company based in San Fernando, manufactures and sells aluminum trim pieces used in commercial and residential construction.

The company has rented almost 40,000 square feet of industrial space in the Carter Industrial Park in South Fort Worth, where it plans to relocate its headquarters and distribution center, according to property firm Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, which represented Flannery Trim.

Flannery Trim has signed a lease in a new building at 7424 Oak Grove Road that includes 2,000 square feet of office space.

Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services’ Nick Talley said the company spent six months looking at locations.

“Fort Worth has been attracting quite a bit of new business from new-to-market companies and relocations from within the Metroplex,” Talley said in a statement. “Those coming from California are clearly attracted to Texas’ pro-business climate and better tax laws.”

The firm hasn’t determined how many jobs will be in the Fort Worth location, Talley said.

Talley negotiated the building lease with Scott Moore, Bob Scully and Brice Wells of CBRE.

Last year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area attracted more new residents from California than any other state. And one of the top out-of-state metro areas for moves to D-FW was the Los Angeles area, according to a new study by CBRE.