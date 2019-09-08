California Business Roundtable Moves In Support of AB 1482 (Chiu) –Opposes Private Property Rights

This is another example of the business community deciding to “compromise” with a totalitarian State. The California Business roundtable formed by the California Chamber of Commerce has AGREED to the first step of government take over of housing. In AB 1482 it allows the State to set the rules and caps on rent increases. While this bill sets the limit at 7% a year, nothing stops government from making it 2% next year. It is the slippery slope to the State OWNERSHIP of housing—and those who claim to love freedom have given up the fight.

“The California Business Roundtable, an association of California’s large employers, including some of the largest multifamily and single-family rental companies in the state, today announced it has moved in support of AB 1482, as amended on September 5.

“With amendments that exempt most single-family homes and extend the exemption on new construction, AB 1482 now strikes the right balance between providing better protections and certainty for renters while ensuring investment in new multifamily and single-family housing development,” said Rob Lapsley, president of the California Business Roundtable.

Exemptions today, can be ended tomorrow—by legislation or an activist court—and these folks claiming to represent capitalism have instead supported socialism. Of course, most of the Chamber folks donated to the Democrats.

There is an old saying that fits this situation: “An appeaser is someone that feeds his friends to the alligators, hoping they eat him last.” The alligators just killed off the Roundtable—the Chamber is next.