California Business Roundtable PROUD It Opposed Private Property Rights

I bet you thought the California Business Roundtable, set up by the California Chamber of Commerce, was supportive of private property rights. If you did, you were wrong. Those financing the Chamber and the Roundtable need to know that these organizations are willing to throw their members under the bus—to cause members to lose money. Importantly the Roundtable has decided to “compromise” away the private property rights of their members—and the business community.

At a time we have a massive housing shortage, the Roundtable double down on the shortage. With the rent control they support, fewer units will be built, more will be controverted to condo’ or just torn down. I hope those that support the Roundtable understand the Roundtable is no longer the friend of business, Constitutional rights or the needs of all the people in California. It got scared into supporting rent control, government control of housing, as if it were a socialist/Progressive organization.