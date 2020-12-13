By

If you are going broke due to government mandates based on ideology and political corruption, you have to either fight back or leave the State. Musk, HP and Oracle in just two weeks announced they have had enough and leaving for a FREE State, Texas. Watch as others in the Silicon Valley follow. Worse, after the first of the year newspapers will be reporting on a daily basis the number of business closures, just as they report on the virus cases. “Per Gov Gavin’s CA state restrictions salons are legally allowed to perform personal beauty services on “entertainment industry professionals” only. “Workers supporting the entertainment industries, studios, and other related establishments, provided they follow covid-19 public health guidance around physical distancing.” If you consider yourself to be entertaining we will support you please come in for your scheduled appt. Please wear a mask and wait in your car. Door will be locked. Your service provider will let you in at the time of your appt to cut down on the amount of people in the salon at one time. Please let us know if you’re not an entertainment industry professional and we will reschedule you after we receive permission to perform personal services on the common man.” Yup, Newsom has exempted those that call America a slave nation, hate our flag and Constitution and want Trump voters—all 71 million, jailed. The rest of us have to do without. How sick is Newsom? Just another rich, privileged dilettante, hates the poor and middle class, we are beneath him.

California Businesses Getting Clever After Gov. Newsom’s Latest Ruinous Lockdown Orders

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 12/11/20

It’s taken nine months of lockdowns, partial re-openings, more lockdowns, outdoor business only, indoor business with masks and distancing… and business owners have had enough.

Entire town councils have voted unanimously to remain open.

Some business owners are openly refusing to obey Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest lockdown order. Others are operating like speakeasy bars, or as private clubs with a secret knock on a backdoor. Yet others are declaring autonomous zones at their places of business, mocking Portland’s and Seattle’s. Some business owners are claiming theirs are really just protests, since every Democrat governor and Mayor seems to honor protests, but not legitimate businesses.

A business owner in the Sacramento region has come up with a clever schtick to keep her business open: Declare yourself a celebrity or Hollywood A-lister, and you will be served.

The email invitation below was emailed to clients:

OPEN FOR CELEBRITIES Hello XXXXXXXXXXXX: Per Gov Gavin’s CA state restrictions salons are legally allowed to perform personal beauty services on “entertainment industry professionals” only. “Workers supporting the entertainment industries, studios, and other related establishments, provided they follow covid-19 public health guidance around physical distancing.” If you consider yourself to be entertaining we will support you please come in for your scheduled appt. Please wear a mask and wait in your car. Door will be locked. Your service provider will let you in at the time of your appt to cut down on the amount of people in the salon at one time. Please let us know if you’re not an entertainment industry professional and we will reschedule you after we receive permission to perform personal services on the common man. Thank you!!

Most have seen the heart-wrenching video of restaurant owner Angela Marsden’s tearful video, as she was forced to close down her restaurant Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grille, including her outdoor dining, while a Hollywood film production was allowed to provide the same outdoor dining across the shared parking lot. The message: Hollywood “essential” and necessary, Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grille not.

The above business owner not only got her message across, she will remain open for her “celebrity” clients.

This is hilarious: “Please let us know if you’re not an entertainment industry professional and we will reschedule you after we receive permission to perform personal services on the common man.”

Businesses remaining open under any circumstances deserve to be supported. Since I now identify as Royalty, I’ll be making my reservation as Princess Grace.