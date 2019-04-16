California Car Sales DOWN 2% – Third Year of Declining Sales

By

We are told that California is an economic miracle. Lots of jobs, a $21 billion budget surplus, a free State for illegal aliens. Yet, the underlying data says something else. In the Bay Area 44% are looking to leave—with 12% absolutely going to leave. The streets are filled with criminals as the State empties the prisons of criminals. Now the canary in the tunnel has shown its face. VERY expensive electric car sales are up—but in total car sales are down in California—that is the real message the media does not mention. This is the third straight year car sales have declined. That should send a message about the economy. Maybe it is because of the high price of housing—folks keeping their cars longer—My Prius has 224,000 miles on it and years of great service left—at 50 mph. “Californians are still favoring trucks and SUVs over cars and the smaller car market in the state is down to 21%. Statewide, 2018 car sales declined 10% in 2018 vs 2017 while light truck sales were up 5%. Car sales fell more sharply across the US declining by 13% while truck sales were up 6.9%.”

California new vehicle sales expected to be down 2% in 2019

Sierra2thesea, 4/13/19

https://sierra2thesea.net/energy/california-new-vehicle-sales-expected-to-be-down-2-in-2019

California new car sales were 2 million units in 2018 and 2019 is expected to continue trending down to about 1.96 million new vehicle registrations says the California New Car Dealers Assn.

This would be the third year in a row for declining sales.

Californians are still favoring trucks and SUVs over cars and the smaller car market in the state is down to 21%.

Statewide, 2018 car sales declined 10% in 2018 vs 2017 while light truck sales were up 5%. Car sales fell more sharply across the US declining by 13% while truck sales were up 6.9%.

The passenger car market in California came in at 44.8 % of the new vehicles sold vs just 31% in the US. Truck sales in the state are now over 1 million units annually.

Tesla takes off

Electric vehicles sold well in California in 2018 -up from 2% of all sales in 2017 to 4.7% in 2018.

Adding the hybrid/electric category together they reach 12% of all sales in 2018. Tesla showed the fastest growth in the state, up 100% from 2017. Tesla sold over 70,000 cars in California in 2018 vs 19,000 in 2017.

All-electric vehicles saw the biggest market share increase in the state mostly thanks to the introduction of the Tesla Model 3.

This year more new all-electric vehicles including Audi e-tron and Kia Niro EV will become available.