California Chamber of Commerce SUPPORTS Democrat Transportation MEASURE—NEVER Mentions it Costs YOU $5.2 BILLION a YEAR

CalChamber Issues Statement of Support for Transportation Proposal California Chamber of Commerce Press Release, 3/29/17 SACRAMENTO, CA — California Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Allan Zaremberg today released the following statement in response to the road repair and transportation investment package announced by the Governor and legislative leaders today: “Our transportation infrastructure is critical to California’s economy. The California Chamber of Commerce supports new revenue to repair and maintain our roads and bridges and to reduce traffic congestion. Every day, California drivers spend too many hours in choking traffic on deteriorating roads, while businesses face increased costs and falling productivity from congested highways. “Raising additional revenues for transportation will not be an easy vote when the time comes, but doing nothing will only ensure deterioration in the system necessary to move people and goods. We look forward to our partnership with the Governor and the Legislature on this important issue as we work toward a comprehensive solution.” The California Chamber of Commerce (CalChamber) is the largest broad-based business advocate to government in California. Membership represents one-quarter of the private sector jobs in California and includes firms of all sizes and companies from every industry within the state. Leveraging our front-line knowledge of laws and regulations, we provide products and services to help businesses comply with both federal and state law. CalChamber, a not-for-profit organization with roots dating to 1890, promotes international trade and investment in order to stimulate California’s economy and create jobs. Please visit our website at www.calchamber.com