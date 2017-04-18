By

How many cops can your city afford to lose—be prepared, you will lose police officers. Like your library, enjoy it now, the hours will be cut and some may be shut down. Think your street have too many potholes—don ‘t worry that number will grow. Why? Because within 5 years the cost to each city for mandated pension contributions will double. In my hometown, the pension payments go up 19% this year—and 100% within five years—no new revenue, just less services. “In the fiscal year beginning in July, local payments to the California Public Employees’ Retirement System will total $5.3 billion and rise to $9.8 billion in fiscal 2023, according to the right-leaning group that examines public pensions. The increase reflects Calpers’ decision in December to roll back the expected rate of return on its investments. That means the system’s 3,000 cities, counties, school districts and other public agencies will have to put more taxpayer money into the fund because they can’t count as heavily on anticipated investment income to cover future benefit checks. They had to roll back the ROI. In 2015 it was .61%–when they claimed they would get 7.5%. In 2016 they are bragging they had an 8.1% ROI, when expecting 7.5%–but only because they sold off equities. The system is collapsing, it has a $1.4 trillion unfunded liability and even doubling the mandated payments will not save the system.

California Cities’ Pension Tab Seen Almost Doubling in 5 Years

by Romy Varghese, Bloomberg, 4/10/17



Calpers payments rising to $9.8 billion, analysis says

Contributions from all local governments $13 billion in 2018

California cities and counties will see their required contributions to the largest U.S. pension fund almost double in five years, according to an analysis by the California Policy Center.

In the fiscal year beginning in July, local payments to the California Public Employees’ Retirement System will total $5.3 billion and rise to $9.8 billion in fiscal 2023, according to the right-leaning group that examines public pensions.

The increase reflects Calpers’ decision in December to roll back the expected rate of return on its investments. That means the system’s 3,000 cities, counties, school districts and other public agencies will have to put more taxpayer money into the fund because they can’t count as heavily on anticipated investment income to cover future benefit checks.

Calpers hasn’t calculated the dollar impact of reducing the investment return over the years, said the group, which derived its estimate from guidance the system sent in January.

Including the costs paid by cities and counties that run their own systems, the fiscal 2018 tab will be at least $13 billion to meet retirement obligations for public workers, according to the analysis, which is based on actuarial reports and audited financial statements.

Barring any changes to pensions, “several California cities and counties will find themselves forced to slash other spending,” the group wrote in its report. “The less fortunate will simply be unable to pay the bills they receive from Calpers or their local retirement system.”

Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal.