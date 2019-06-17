By

San Mateo is so exclusive and politically correct, that it is now attempting to boycott Chick Fil A. This is a community with lots of illegal aliens, high taxes and even higher costs of living. But they have time to disagree with some stockholders and Executives of a fast food chain because of their use of First Amendment rights. “A San Mateo County official in California is pulling out all the bureaucratic red tape that he can to stop a Chick-fil-A restaurant from opening in Redwood City because its Christian founders support traditional marriage. San Mateo County supervisor David Canepa is specifically hoping to prevent the restaurant chain from obtaining an “architectural permit” and justifying his effort thus: “When people think of the Chick-fil-A logo–what they think of is anti-LGBTQ.” San Mateo County LGBTQ Commission member Craig Wiesner, on the other hand, does not believe that city officials should be blocking the restaurant from opening but rather public outrage.” I have a better idea—if you do not like their chicken sandwiches or their “ideology”, do not buy it. If you do like the sandwich, buy it. That is how freedom works.

California City Attempts Chick-Fil-A Boycott

Conservative Alerts, 6/9/19

Here’s more from The Daily Wire…

Another city has taken up the torch in the Left’s ongoing quest to hound fast-food giant Chick-fil-A.

“A San Mateo County official is pushing to stop a Chick-fil-A restaurant from opening up in Redwood City,” reports CBS Local news. “The McDonald’s restaurant on Whipple could soon be tuning into a Chick-fil-A, making it the chain’s 13th restaurant in the San Francisco Bay Area.”

San Mateo County supervisor David Canepa told reporters he is seeking to prevent the restaurant from obtaining an “architectural permit” due to its founder, Dan Cathy, previously expressing support for traditional marriage and for donating funds to pro-marriage groups.