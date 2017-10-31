By

You might find on the November 2018 ballot a measure to break California into three States. A rich denizen of the Silicon Valley has come back with yet another ballot effort to try to legitimize the corruption, bigotry and fiscal irresponsibility of Sacramento, by creating three new States. “The plan proposes making the area including and north of San Francisco into one state, a coastal region extending south to Los Angeles another state, and everywhere south and east of those a third state. If approved by residents, Congress would have the final say on the matter.” Seriously—no one from the Right or Left is happy about Sacramento. Maybe if the discontent is pushed, we might have a revolution—and that is what it will take to make California legitimate again. What do you think?

California clears first hurdle to breaking into three states

by Anna Giaritelli, Washington Examiner, 10/29/17

California has cleared its first hurdle to going from one state to three smaller states.

Golden State residents who support billionaire Tim Draper’s initiative to break the state into smaller parts will now begin collecting signatures to get the plan on next year’s election ballot.

The plan proposes making the area including and north of San Francisco into one state, a coastal region extending south to Los Angeles another state, and everywhere south and east of those a third state.

If approved by residents, Congress would have the final say on the matter.

Draper previously pushed for a similar proposal in 2014, but the plan failed. He has said this new push would give residents three smaller forms of government.