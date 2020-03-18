By

Thanks to the virus, education is being changed—from brick and mortar to online, Internet and homeschooling. Due to the virus more firms realize that a lot of their work can be done by telecommuting. No need to fill up the freeways. When I had my triple bypass in June of 2017, the follow-up from the surgeon was done by Facetime, I did not have to return to the hospital. Now, California is asking for more funds to build up this system. “Gov. Gavin Newsom said today that California asked the federal government to allow greater use of telemedicine for 13 million Medi-Cal enrollees and moved toward securing thousands of extra hospital beds to prepare for a potential surge in coronavirus cases. The moves would help California expand hospital resources to manage the Covid-19 crisis as the number of confirmed cases continues to climb in the state. We should be doing this on a regular basis—even if it means giving people a computer—in the long run it is cheaper to do this via computer, saves needed personnel, parking spaces. This will also help with the environment. It is a big win for the health care industry and the patients. Sad, it took a crisis to make government realize this.

California close to securing 2 large hospitals, wants more Medi-Cal telemedicine

By VICTORIA COLLIVER and JEREMY B. WHITE, Politico, 3/17/20

OAKLAND — Gov. Gavin Newsom said today that California asked the federal government to allow greater use of telemedicine for 13 million Medi-Cal enrollees and moved toward securing thousands of extra hospital beds to prepare for a potential surge in coronavirus cases.

The moves would help California expand hospital resources to manage the Covid-19 crisis as the number of confirmed cases continues to climb in the state.

Newsom said the state is nearing deals to secure two large hospitals in anticipation of the state needing anywhere from 4,000 to 20,000 additional hospital beds to care for people infected with the virus. He continued to offer words of praise for President Donald Trump, saying he had spoken to the president an hour before his 4:30 press conference and secured a commitment to send California more test components.

The state has also sent the Trump administration a request for permission to waive certain rules governing the doctors and other health care providers who treat Medicare as well as Medi-Cal beneficiaries, and Newsom said he has “all confidence in the world” that the Trump administration would quickly support it.

“I was very pleased to hear the president this morning announce their support for telehealth. It is critical for a system that we provide telehealth, though not just for Medicare but for Medicaid in the state of California,” Newsom said.

The nine-page waiver includes asking for greater flexibility to allow health care providers to be paid for services at a quarantine site or other location where Medi-Cal care isn’t usually offered, easing rules requiring prior authorization for certain services associated with Covid-19 treatments and permission to reimburse for “off-label” use of medications that have shown promise in treating the virus.

Other changes would involve waiving the requirement that patients be hospitalized three days in order for their care to be covered at a skilled nursing facility.

California earlier Monday said the state had 472 confirmed coronavirus cases, though that figure was from Monday night.

In other state government coronavirus updates:

— A legislative committee moved Tuesday to indefinitely close the state Capitol to the public, starting Wednesday.

— While Newsom has so far eschewed mobilizing his state’s National Guard, saying last week that it was not yet necessary, he issued an order on Tuesday placing guard personnel on alert that they may be deployed for tasks like safeguarding supply lines, protecting food distribution and bolstering public safety. The governor provided few specifics about what tasks National Guard members might perform, although he suggested they could discourage food hoarding among people who visit grocery stores with “a scarcity mindset.”