By

If you took classes in “intersectional learning” would that qualify you to lead a company or driver an Uber—or make you crazy enough to join Antifa? The answer? You would be joining Antifa and be an outcast in society, belligerent, a bigot and approve of violence against authority. “The College of Liberal Arts at California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) is searching for multiple tenure-track assistant professors to teach to an intersectional curriculum, with openings for lecturers of “trans studies” and “social movements.” The Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies is looking to add a professor “with expertise in the fluid and contingent nature of gender and sexuality.” This faculty member will teach upper-division courses focusing on “trans methodology which articulates how transgender, transnationalism, and/or other possible critical iterations of ‘trans’ integrates analysis across established categories of gender, nation, race, and sexuality and highlights relationships among these categories.” So, understanding Bruce Jenner will give you the tools needed to run a business? Thought you should know who government schools are wasting money and abusing students with nonsense.

California College Seeking Assistant Professors to Teach Intersectional Curriculum

Openings for lecturers of ‘trans studies,’ ‘social movements’

BY: Rachel Frommer, Washington Free Beacon, 11/18/17

The College of Liberal Arts at California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) is searching for multiple tenure-track assistant professors to teach to an intersectional curriculum, with openings for lecturers of “trans studies” and “social movements.”

The Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies is looking to add a professor “with expertise in the fluid and contingent nature of gender and sexuality.”

This faculty member will teach upper-division courses focusing on “trans methodology which articulates how transgender, transnationalism, and/or other possible critical iterations of ‘trans’ integrates analysis across established categories of gender, nation, race, and sexuality and highlights relationships among these categories.”

These include existing courses such as “Queering Gender” and “Feminist and Queer Arts and Cultures.”

Ideal candidates might have studied “feminist transnationalism,” “trans feminism,” or “gender variant theories.”

The CSULB women’s, gender, and sexuality studies department describes itself as asking “provocative questions,” adding that “students who take our classes will find themselves smarter, and may experience a shift in consciousness.”

The department’s landing page currently touts a message reading, “As feminist scholars, we understand many of the Trump administration executive orders to be an assault on American values. Efforts to ban travel, deny scientific fact, to remove legal protections, eradicate funding, and attack the First Amendment erode our civil rights in unacceptable ways. We stand with the resistance movements, and are committed to do all that we can to create a more just society for ALL.”

A new international studies professor is being sought, as well, with the position’s “broad research agenda” set to include topics such as “environmental racism and “indigenous movements for environmental justice.”

The scholarship of the social or behavioral scientist applicants should emphasize “international or global intersections of two or more of the following areas: Health, Social Change, Environment, and Social Diversity.”

Meanwhile, the political science department is looking to add a theory professor to teach across the undergraduate and Master’s programs, who will lecture on intersectionality and queer theory in politics, according to a list of topics considered “central to the discipline.”

A job search is also open in the sociology department, for a lecturer of “social movements and intersectionality” to teach classes such as “Sociology of Human Rights and Social Justice.”

All four positions have a starting work date of Fall 2018.

A full-time CSULB education runs California residents between $17,078 and $25,276 annually, depending on whether a student lives on campus, and approximately $10,000 more for out-of-state attendees.

Core curriculum requirements include credits in “human diversity,” with some 75 courses offered that look to “promote the understanding of diversity and encourage tolerance and acceptance of others.” Three new courses were added in 2017 that meet that requirement, including two on diversity in media.

A university spokesperson has been contacted for comment but did not respond by press time.