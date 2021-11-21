By

Want to be a faculty member at Palomar College in San Diego you can’t be a Democrat. They are now ruling that only anti-racists can work at the school. So, since the Democrat Party is the historic racist Party in America, unless you have apologized for the Democrat racism, Palomar is not for you. Just last year the California Democrat Party promoted Prop. 16 which would have limited Asians to enroll in California government colleges. That is racist. Democrats who run UCI, UCLA, USC, UC Davis and other colleges all have programs, conferences, dorms and counseling based on race—modern day racism. The Democrats are right when they say that schools have systemic racism—because they are the ones that implemented those policies.

California Community College Vows to Screen Job Applicants as ‘Anti-Racist’

Eric Lendrum, , American Greatness, 11/19/21

A community college in San Diego, California declared on its website that it will now include screening on “anti-racism” in all future applications to faculty positions, the Daily Caller reports.

Palomar Community College (PCC) posted that, going forward, it will “require all interviews for admin and staff to require an antiracist question pre-interview to assess new applicants’ dedication to antiracism,” according to the post on its website, as part of a broader effort to create an “antiracist culture” at the school.

A video was circulated on Twitter which featured several faculty members at PCC talking about various buzz phrases often used in such left-wing circles, including “antiracism,” “safe spaces,” and “healing circles.” The video’s thumbnail image features the black power fist that is frequently used by Black Lives Matter and other black nationalist groups.

One professor in the video claimed that ““if you are not an anti-racist, then you are complicit,” and repeated the debunked claims from the controversial 1619 Project that America “is a country that was founded on racism.” Other staff members in the video, without saying anything, simply held up signs with such phrases as “White silence is violence,” and “Mathematicians need to be antiracist.”

When asked about the video and website post, a spokesperson for PCC claimed that, while the college cannot formally endorse publicly-funded organizations such as Black Lives Matter, the school nevertheless is pursuing “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” as well as an “antiracist framework.”

“Palomar College is respectful and responsible to the diversity, equity, and inclusion concerns of faculty and staff,” the spokesperson continued. “And through its antiracist framework, the College is working collaboratively with students, staff, and faculty to address any concerns that may arise.”

Similar “antiracist” requirements are asked in other colleges in the San Diego area. University of California San Diego (UCSD) has posted job listings for professors in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) field who are willing to “address issues of race and racism, access and equity, and social and political influences focused on STEM/Public Health/Health Sciences.”