American students, those that obey the law, are forced to borrow money that will take years to pay back. They work 1,2 and 3 jobs in the gig economy to pay for tuition and books—along with living expenses. Tax dollars are paid to finance education for American citizens—yet the Regressive California Community College District has decided to spend its limited dollars to encourage illegal aliens to stay in the Stay—in violation of a recent Supreme Court decision that passed by 9-0/

“Two new lawsuits allege that the Secretary of Education acted against the Constitution by barring illegal students from receiving federal bailout money.

California Community Colleges and the Washington State attorney general filed the complaints against Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The California Community Colleges are suing Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos over illegal immigrants’ ineligibility for coronavirus aid.

The lawsuit, filed May 11 by the System Board of Governors and its chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley, along with several specific districts, came as a response to Devos’ announcement that illegal immigrants and DACA recipients were not qualified to receive funding through the CARES act.

The dollar spent by the Colleges could be used for education of Americans—instead of trying to use the courts to violate the law. This is more waste of tax dollars and less education for honest law abiding citizens. Shame on us for electing officials that allow this abuse of taxpayers and honest students.

California Community Colleges sue to give federal bailout money to illegal immigrants

Jessica Custodio, Campus Reform, 5/20/20

Simply put, limited funds intended to cushion the impact of the crisis on the American public should not be going towards those who have no legal right to live or work in this country.”

The lawsuit states that Chancellor Oakley brought the lawsuit to stop the Department of Education from placing any restrictions on emergency funding, specifically from the COVID-19 pandemic. The complaint argues that eligibility requirements that prohibit illegal students from receiving federal bailout funds “will irreparably harm Plaintiffs and their students at a time when emergency relief is needed immediately.”

The lawsuit also claims that the exclusion of illegal students from receiving federal money is “unlawful and unconstitutional.”

[RELATED: Leftist groups outraged that coronavirus aid is not going to illegal immigrants]

California Community Colleges spokeswoman Christina Jimenez pointed Campus Reform to a press release from Oakley telling colleges to “act swiftly to distribute these funds…to students with the greatest need.”

The same release emphasizes “significant discretion” awarded to colleges by the CARES Act surrounding “how to award this emergency aid.”

The lawsuit came just days before the attorney general of Washington State, Robert Ferguson, also sued DeVos in her official capacity for excluding illegal immigrants from the federal relief funds. Ferguson also cited the department’s “significant discretion” clause.

Calling the Education Department’s interpretation of the CARES Act “unlawful,” the lawsuit states, “as a result of the Department’s unauthorized eligibility restriction, over 85,000 Washington higher education students who desperately need financial assistance have been excluded from federal help.”

Despite the federal aid not being available to illegal immigrant students, the University of Washington still found a way to provide illegal immigrants with financial assistance.

As Campus Reform previously reported, UW announced monetary aid for illegals using “non-federal sources.” But as Heritage Foundation expert Mike Howell said, “it’s all fungible money, so every dollar that goes to an illegal alien is a dollar that a US citizen is not getting.”