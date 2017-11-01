By

Should your small business pay taxes, so government can give your money to support a competitor? That is what tax credits are about. Or in the case of the $500 million a year subsidies to the sexual predator laced Hollywood billionaires. “The LAO investigation says that about 35 percent of the awards — 15 percent of the total dollar value — went to businesses that sell goods and services very near to them in California. These tax credits provide “windfall benefits” as they result in no change in the overall level of economic activity in the state, it says. “Moreover, these awards inadvertently harm other, equally deserving California businesses — including most of the tens of thousands of California small businesses — because the tax credits awarded to their competitors puts them at a significant competitive disadvantage,” says the report.” Can we afford this abuse of the tax dollars? Maybe cutting taxes is the best way to create jobs and a stable economy—we could do that if those running the State were not economic illiterate totalitarians.

California Competes tax credit is blasted

Central Valley Business Times, 10/31/17

Nonpartisan Legislative Analyst says it should be repealed

“We recommend that the California Legislature end California Competes”

The “California Competes” tax credit should be repealed because it cannot be administered fairly, the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office says in a new report Tuesday.

California Competes awards tax credits to some businesses that commit to investing and hiring in California.

And therein lies the problem, the LAO report says.

“We find that while the administration has made a good faith effort to implement California Competes, the program has several problems that are largely unavoidable,” the report says.

The LAO investigation says that about 35 percent of the awards — 15 percent of the total dollar value — went to businesses that sell goods and services very near to them in California. These tax credits provide “windfall benefits” as they result in no change in the overall level of economic activity in the state, it says.

“Moreover, these awards inadvertently harm other, equally deserving California businesses — including most of the tens of thousands of California small businesses — because the tax credits awarded to their competitors puts them at a significant competitive disadvantage,” says the report.

“We recommend that the California Legislature end California Competes. In general, broad-based tax relief — for all businesses — is preferable to targeted tax incentives,” the report says.

“If the program continues, we suggest that the Legislature narrow eligibility to businesses that serve markets outside of California, refocus the program on attracting jobs and investments that would otherwise locate outside California, and modify the small business provisions,” says the LAO.

