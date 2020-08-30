By

You have to attend. You have to participate. You need to show that California has a unity conservative activist coalition. AMONG THE SPEAKERS: CONGRESSMAN TOM MCCLINTOCK, KATIE HOPKINS, TOM DEL BECCARO Reply to this and I will send you the agenda! On September 5, 2020, from 9:00am to 3:00pm, conservatives from all over California are meeting, on ZOOM. We have speakers like Congressman Tom McClintock, Fresno Sheriff Margaret Mims, Fox Contributor Tom Del Beccaro and more. Training session on messaging, social media, campaign organization, outreach to the Faith community, Millennials and Hispanics.

California Conservative Convention—First Time—September 5!! You Can Participate!!

By Stephen Frank, 8/3120

You have to attend. You have to participate. You need to show that California has a unity conservative activist coalition.

AMONG THE SPEAKERS: CONGRESSMAN TOM MCCLINTOCK, KATIE HOPKINS, TOM DEL BECCARO Reply to this and I will send you the agenda!

On September 5, 2020, from 9:00am to 3:00pm, conservatives from all over California are meeting, on ZOOM. We have speakers like Congressman Tom McClintock, Fresno Sheriff Margaret Mims, Fox Contributor Tom Del Beccaro and more. Training session on messaging, social media, campaign organization, outreach to the Faith community, Millennials and Hispanics.

To get more information, send me an email and I will send the details, web site for registration and more. It is urgent that conservative activists use the Saturday before Labor Day to be training, bond with other conservatives and to develop a strategy for victory in November, for ALL of our candidates, including President Trump and our legislative candidates.

Among the sponsors of this event: California Republican Assembly, California Impact Republicans, California Pro-Life, Los Angeles Hispanic Alliance, Salt& Light Council, the Tea Party, Tom Del Beccaro, California Conservative Party, Palomar Homes, California Screaming Eagles and more.

Join with your conservative friends and participate on September 5 at the California Conservative Convention—CONSERVATIVES UNITE!!

Email me at [email protected] or call 805-795-1271