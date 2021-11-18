California Cops Welcomed in Florida and Tennessee

By

Tennessee Will Pay For Unvaccinated Cops to Relocate to State

by , Bobby Burack , OutKick 11/17/21

Gov. Bill Lee announced that Tennessee will openly take law enforcement officers who chose not to get the COVID vaccine.

“If you don’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, come work here,” the Nashville Scene reports.

Lee and Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long added that Tennessee will also cover relocation expenses for out-of-state law enforcement looking to leave states with stringent COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

“There are many highly skilled law enforcement personnel who want to work in a state that doesn’t get in the middle of personal health decisions yet also provides for a wonderful quality of life,” Lee says.

“As we’ve ramped up efforts to get more state troopers on the road, we want these men and women to consider Tennessee, and we will assist with their relocation expenses.”

In October, Florida also launched a nationwide law enforcement recruitment initiative. Meanwhile, around 34 police officers in New York left the force over vaccine policies earlier this month.

Here’s Gov. Lee’s full statement:

Currently, fewer than 50% of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated.