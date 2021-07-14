By

Judge Bailey is the real thing—he is a law enforcement person, NOT a politician. The best news of having Bailey as Attorney General is he will fight to give us honest elections. I fully support Judge Steven Bailey for Attorney General.

California Crossroads – Judge Steven Bailey for Attorney General.

Judge Steve Bailey (ret.), Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 7/15/21

California is at a crossroads of decision.

Since joining the Union as a free state in 1850, California has attracted people of all backgrounds to relocate here and pursue their dreams. For decades, men and women traveled west to the Golden State in search of land, gold, and freedom — braving treacherous terrain, paths, and highways to begin a new life with their families.

California became synonymous with opportunity. Opportunity for all.

But that California has faded and is quickly becoming a thing of the past.

In 2020, for the first time, our state recorded a net loss in population. And the long-term outlook for California isn’t much better. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, our state’s population grew by just 6.1 percent during the last decade, slower than the national average of 7.4 percent. And, for the first time in its 170-year history, California will not gain but will lose a congressional seat.

For a state that has led the nation as a beacon of opportunity and success for years, we have to stop asking, “Why is this happening?” and start electing pragmatic leaders who will address the root problems behind California’s historic decline and provide bold solutions on how to fix them.

One of the main reasons so many Californians are leaving is because they have given up on our state’s legal system. Instead, a dual justice system now exists where the oligarchs and the politically powerful enjoy one privileged system while the “unessential” endure another.

From Democrat mayors to local district attorneys to members of the State Legislature to our state’s governor, many have made it their mission to weaken our legal system to a point where criminals get treated with greater regard than law-abiding citizens.

When I ran as the conservative for California Attorney General in 2018, I did so as the only candidate who supported cash bail and opposed changes that released hardened criminals early from their sentences while keeping other non-violent offenders locked up. I spoke out in support of our law enforcement community, our police, and sheriffs. I fought and stood up for our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. I will never waver from my commitment to the United States and California Constitutions. I will always speak out when those in power begin to blur the lines between law and lawlessness and unilaterally change policies designed to protect our families.

Here in California, we have witnessed numerous cases of people in power making autocratic decisions that adversely affected ourselves and our families. None more so than Governor Newsom, who, with the stroke of a pen, kept millions of us locked up in our homes for 18 months, killed countless small businesses, and prevented our children from returning to school to resume their education. Meanwhile, these same leaders willfully, routinely, and hypocritically violated their excessive mandates, even as they heavily enforced them on those whose very livelihoods were under assault.

Instead of providing leadership, these same politicians have stood by and watched the violent crime rate skyrocket. The murder rate is up nearly 25 percent in Los Angeles alone. Property crimes have spiked. Businesses have been forced to close early or, in some cases, shut down entirely and moved out of the state. In addition, our governor has proposed paroling as many as 75,000 inmates from our state’s prisons. It does not take a rocket scientist to know that these policies will increase violent crime rates even more. California needs a tough-on-crime Attorney General willing to challenge the governor when he is overstepping his authority.

In California, the next Attorney General must understand that he is more than just the state’s top cop. He also must work diligently on other issues, such as curbing the governor’s broad powers to shut down the economy. Our Attorney General must be balanced, ready to assist all sectors of our economy, including our farmers and energy. All Californians are essential, and no politician should have free reign to dictate how we can live and when our dreams come to an end.

California’s future can still be bright, but first, we must decide what sort of future we want and then have the vision and fortitude to create it. The foundation of our democratic republic rests on the rule of law. Without it, we are lost. With it, we have the chance to create safe, peaceful, and thriving communities for our own and future generations.

I asked for your vote in 2018 and nearly 4,500,000 Californian gave me their vote and I am again asking for your vote.