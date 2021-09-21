By

The other day I had to swerve into the lane to the left because bicyclists could not or would not stay in their bike lane. Millions have been spent on these bike lanes—money coming from those who drive cars. Bike riders are getting a free ride—they need to start paying a license fee to finance the dangerous bike lanes they have whined about needing. “Many experienced cyclists describe these so-called Idaho stops — when cyclists decelerate but don’t fully stop before crossing stop-sign intersections if there’s no other traffic — as a best safety practice when approaching stop signs. But the practice remains illegal in California, even though many cyclists already exercise Idaho stops. That could change in the coming weeks if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs into law a proposal that would make California the latest state to allow bicyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs. If a car did this, you could get a ticket—the so-called “California stop”. When bikes do this doctors need to be at the ready—this is dangerous. Yet, Democrats seem not to care—maybe this is part of their effort to expand assisted suicide?

California cyclists could treat stop signs as yields if ‘Idaho Stop’ bill becomes law

Ricardo Cano, SF Chronicle, 9/18/21

When Parker Day approaches a stop sign while biking in San Francisco, he slows down, looks for any oncoming cars or pedestrians, and advances through the intersection if it is safe to do so.

Many experienced cyclists describe these so-called Idaho stops — when cyclists decelerate but don’t fully stop before crossing stop-sign intersections if there’s no other traffic — as a best safety practice when approaching stop signs. But the practice remains illegal in California, even though many cyclists already exercise Idaho stops.

That could change in the coming weeks if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs into law a proposal that would make California the latest state to allow bicyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs.

Lawmakers and supporters of AB122 say the bill would improve cyclists’ safety, encourage more people to ride bikes and bring state law up to speed with the behaviors and best practices already used by experienced cyclists.

“I see this as a commonsense measure,” Day said. “I know it’s been the rule in a lot of other places, and the sky hasn’t fallen. (AB122 is) legalizing what I see as a safety practice for a lot of cyclists.”

Under the bill, bicyclists approaching a stop sign would be allowed to instead treat it as a yield sign by slowing down and proceeding if it’s safe to do so and there are no pedestrians or car traffic approaching or entering the intersection.