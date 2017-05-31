California Decides to Become South Carolina 1860: Democrats Promote Nullification

In the South before the Civil War Southern States nullified the rules and laws of the government in Washington. In 2017, Sacramento is nullifying the rules, regulations and laws of the Federal government. Illegal aliens—protect them. Federal pot laws—protect the drug dealers. Environmental issues: make California a separate State. Yes, we have the 10th Amendment, but the courts have ruled that in these areas and others Federal laws supersede State laws—except California considers itself a County—The confused Jerry Brown even has his own State based foreign policy and trade agreements.

He wanted to be President of the United States—he is settling for being PRESIDENT of the Nation of California.

“The state Senate on Tuesday passed a trio of bills that would do the following:

Make current federal clean air, clean water, worker safety, safe drinking water and endangered species standards enforceable under state law even if the Trump administration rolls back and weakens those standards;

Allow California to protect its federal lands – which make up nearly half the state – from being sold to private parties for mining, oil drilling or other exploitive activities; and,

Protect federal employees working in California from losing their licenses for speaking out about unlawful or unethical actions or dangers to public health and safety committed by their agencies or others.

Federal law might not even be taught in our schools as Brown and the Democrats separate the State (except for begging for money) from Washington.