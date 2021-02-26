I can now become an attorney in California—without doing well in law school—I can still pas the Bar Exam with flying colors. It is being pushed that anyone can take the Exam for me—and without facial recognition, no one will know—since the exam is now done remotely.
“. It threatened legal action if the State Bar of California did not remove the technology for the February exam and suggested open-book tests or diploma privilege as alternatives to the remote exam.
Yup just pass your classes with a D average—and you are an attorney. Better yet, take the exam with your books at your side—heck a smart 12th grader could probably pass an open book test. California is making sure even attorneys are dumbed down. Buyer beware.
Afternoon Briefs: California defends bar exam facial-recognition tech
By Debra Cassens Weiss and Stephanie Francis Ward, ABA Journal, 2/17/21
California bar responds to disparate impact allegation regarding facial recognition technology
After receiving a Feb. 10 demand letter to remove facial recognition technology from the remote bar exam on the basis it could create an unlawful disparate impact for women and people of color, the State Bar of California issued a response Tuesday. The state bar wrote that the communication was short on specifics. Besides asking for more specifics, the state bar wrote that it does not discriminate in the administration of the bar exam, and the state supreme court, not the bar, has “sole authority” on admissions. The demand letter was sent by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. It threatened legal action if the State Bar of California did not remove the technology for the February exam and suggested open-book tests or diploma privilege as alternatives to the remote exam. (The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law demand letter, the State Bar of California’s response)
