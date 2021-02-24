California Demicrat Congress Members Eshoo/McNerney: We MUST Censor The News

By

Two California followers of fascist government style, Democrats Eshoo and McNerney have declared that the media needs to censor what THEY consider to be misinformation. That is how fascist nations operate. Government decides what the public is allowed to hear and know. The Democrats tell us the media is lying. Yeah, sure. As if government has not been lying to us by commission and omission over the virus, the economy, China and public safety. ““Nearly half of Americans get their news primarily from TV. However, not all TV news sources are the same. Some purported news outlets have long been misinformation rumor mills and conspiracy theory hotbeds that produce content that leads to real harm,” wrote the members. “Misinformation on TV has led to our current polluted information environment that radicalizes individuals to commit seditious acts and rejects public health best practices, among other issues in our public discourse.” This letter comes ahead of Wednesday’s House Energy and Commerce Communications and Technology Subcommittee hearing on traditional media’s role in promoting disinformation and extremism.” CNN and SNBC lied about the Trump Administration, the Russian Collusion Delusion, Hunter Biden and the Biden family taking money from Ukraine, China and Russians. Why not investigate why they lied.

Eshoo, McNerney Urge TV Companies to Address Spread of Misinformation

Comg. Eshoo Press Release, 2/22/21

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Reps. Anna G. Eshoo (CA-18) and Jerry McNerney (CA-09), senior members of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, sent a letter today to 12 cable, satellite, and streaming TV companies urging them to combat the spread of misinformation and requesting more information about their actions to address misinformation, disinformation, conspiracy theories, and lies spread through channels they host.

“Nearly half of Americans get their news primarily from TV. However, not all TV news sources are the same. Some purported news outlets have long been misinformation rumor mills and conspiracy theory hotbeds that produce content that leads to real harm,” wrote the members. “Misinformation on TV has led to our current polluted information environment that radicalizes individuals to commit seditious acts and rejects public health best practices, among other issues in our public discourse.”

This letter comes ahead of Wednesday’s House Energy and Commerce Communications and Technology Subcommittee hearing on traditional media’s role in promoting disinformation and extremism.

Companies receiving letters include AT&T, Verizon, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Charter, Dish, Cox, Altice, Alphabet, and Hulu.

To view the full text of the letters click HERE.