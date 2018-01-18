California Democrat AG: Business Owners Must Violate Federal Law—If Not—I will have you Arrested

By

CRAZED California AG Threatens CHARGES Against Employers Aiding ICE Raids On Illegal Aliens (VIDEO)

by Joshua Caplan, Gateway Pundit, 1/18/18

In a shocking admission Thursday, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D-CA) threatened his office will charge employees cooperating with ICE raids on illegal aliens.

NTK reports:

The Sacramento Bee’s Angela Hart asked Becerra if the attorney general’s office would take legal action against employers who cooperate with ICE officials.

“There are new laws in place in California now in 2018 with the advent of 2018. I mentioned two of them specifically, AB 450 and SB 54. AB 450 in particular deals with the workplace in particular and how we go about treating the information about the workplace and employees at the workplace by employers,” […]

Becerra then told the reporters gathered that ignorance of the new laws is not a defense. […]

“We will prosecute those who violate [California] law,” the attorney general responded.

According to reports, the Trump administration is planning its biggest ever round up of illegal aliens.

SF Chronicle reports:

U.S. immigration officials have begun preparing for a major sweep in San Francisco and other Northern California cities in which federal officers would look to arrest more than 1,500 undocumented people while sending a message that immigration policy will be enforced in the sanctuary state, according to a source familiar with the operation. […]

The campaign, centered in the Bay Area, could happen within weeks, and is expected to become the biggest enforcement action of its kind under President Trump, said the source, who requested anonymity because the plans have not been made public.

The news comes amid Homeland Security head Kirstjen Nielsen telling the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday that her Department is preparing to arrest leaders of sanctuary cities.

“The Department of Justice is reviewing what avenues may be available,” Nielsen revealed to Senate Judiciary Committee members.