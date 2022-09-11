California Democrat congresswoman says home was broken into, two guns stolen

By

Several years ago I had the opportunity of debating Karen Bass, before she became a member of Congress. She was DEFENDING Fidel Castro. Bass made clear the only way to save America is to become a Socialist nation. As a member of Congress she has called for the defunding of law enforcement, “reform” to allow criminals out of jail without bail—and for the Restorative Justice system, which puts criminals on the streets after agreeing not to commit more crimes. Now she is a victim of a crime. I bet the person who did this is a career criminal—the type of person she has tried to protect. But the bigger story is that she had two guns in her house. We have to take her word—which is worthless—that she had the guns “secured”. Yet she wants you have to your guns taken from you. She has two guns; why did she need more than one? Isn’t that what the demented Biden has says—no one needs more than one gun. Now this dictator loving Socialist wants to be Mayor of Los Angeles. Need more information before you flee this war zone?

California congresswoman says home was broken into, two items stolen

BY JULIA SHAPERO, The Hill, 9/10/22

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) said her home was broken into on Friday night.

“Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the congresswoman, who is also running for mayor of Los Angeles, said in a statement on Saturday.

The burglars appear to have stolen two firearms, which the Los Angeles mayoral candidate noted were “safely and securely stored.” No cash, electronics or valuables were taken, she said.

“It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced,” Bass added.

There have been 9,836 burglaries reported to the Los Angeles Police Department so far this year. This is up 15 percent from the same time last year, which saw 8,549 burglaries in the same time period.