California Democrat Harley Rouda Had a Restraining Order Against Him- Filed by His Own Mother!

Would you vote for a Member of congress who has his MOTHER file for a TRO to prevent him from stealing from her, bullying her, emotionally and physically threatening her? From the JUDGE issued TRO:

And you have this: “Harley E. Rouda, Jr., is RESTRAINED as follows:

Revised Code

If you want the whole document, email me at [email protected] and I will send it to you.

Yes, Harley Rouda, the “Congressman” from Orange County was so dangerous to his mother, she had to go to court to protect herself from her son. And, that is who is representing a significant portion of Orange County. He need therapy, not vote in Congress. On November 3 vote to send him to therapy and Michelle Steele to Congress.

Richard Moorhead, Big League Politics, 9/23/20

A California freshman Democrat has a restraining order filed against him- by his own mother!

Harley Rouda, who represents California’s 48th Congressional district, has had a restraining order filed against him by his mother, Marlese Rouda, since 2011. View the document here. Rogue Review first reported on the bizarre legal development on Tuesday.

Rouda is legally restrained from “directly or indirectly harassing, annoying, interfering with, harassing by telephone, assaulting, or doing bodily harm, to Defendant, Marlese N. Rouda…”

Maybe a restraining order from an ex-girlfriend or wife is one thing, but it’s somewhat of a legal novelty to have a restraining order filed against you by your own mother. The order was granted by a judge in a Franklin County, Ohio Court Division of Domestic Relations, so it’s likely he engaged in poor behavior of some kind against his own mother.

An earlier clause in the restraining order bars Rouda from selling, destroying or taking possession of any household property belonging to his mother, suggesting the order might’ve been granted after Harley Rouda stole or sold some of his mother’s possessions.

Rouda is a freshman Democrat running for reelection in the Orange County District against Republican Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel. California Republicans view the formerly red, now purple congressional seat as within their reach after a Republican retook the nearby 25th district in a special election earlier this year.

There might be some mothers who have second thoughts about voting for Rouda’s reelection, after finding out that he hasn’t exactly been the most loving son to his own mother.