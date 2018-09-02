California Democratic Party Chair: Political Novice Or Greedy Fool?

By

I debated the L.A. County Democrat Chair in 2008, he represented Obama, I represented McCain. His name? Eric Bauman. Now, ten years later, he is the Chair of the California Democrat party and the biggest bully and totalitarian in the State. He tweeted that folks should boycott In-N-Our-Burger for the crime of donating $25,000 to the California Republican Party. In reality, his tweet was NOT against the burger joint, it was a warning shot to any business that donates to the Republican Party—there will be boycotts, economic retribution and bad publicity if you support your First Amendment rights. “In-N-Out Burger’s executive vice president Arnie Wensinger said the company “has made equal contributions to both Democratic and Republican Political Action Committees in the State of California” in 2018. That’s right these greedy California Democrats are pissed off that In-N-Out Burger gave $25,000 to both parties.” We have watched the bullies close down campuses to free speech—now we are watching the totalitarians closing down free elections—did you expect different from the Democrats?

by Jeff Dunetz, The Lid, 8/30/18

There are perfectly reasonable reasons not to frequent the Califonia fast food chain, In-N-Out Burger. Some people object to any fast food joint, or there are people like me who will not eat burgers that aren’t Kosher. But then there are the Democrats, at least the California Party Chairman, who wants to boycott In-N-Out Burger because the company donated money to the state’s GOP–and not just the Republicans, both major parties.

In-N-Out is a hamburger chain based in California and has a menu featuring double-double burgers, fresh-cut fries and what I understand it also has a legendary secret menu. But its menu has nothing to do with the boycott threats, nor does the fact that its owned by a deeply religious family, known for discreetly placing Bible verses on hamburger wrappers and soft drink cups. No, the Democrats are angry with In-N-Out because of its bipartisanship.